An offended Hindu woman urges President Ali to apologise in the High Commissioner’s matter

Dear Editor,

Please allow me the space to express my great distress and repugnance at what Guyana’s High Commissioner in India said to a woman in India. I am so very sorry I listened to his words…They are still reverberating in my brain and my skin crawls at what he told that poor woman. How can any decent minded human being use such language on another person and a woman? It behooves my mind. What is in his mind, what is his thinking? The President took his time to bring him back… Please Sir, do the decent act of finding that lady and apologising on behalf of our country and the decent men in our country. What will this lady think of our Guyanese men? That they are sick perverts? The language unleashed on that lady demonstrates a sick demented mind. In all my years as a female in Guyana, I was never exposed to such language. The men in my family and in the circle of our friends would never ever discharge such vile revolting language on another much less a female. Is this what you want the world to think of the men of Guyana, Sir?

Yours truly,

N. Sahadeo

(A very disgusted Hindu lady who is hanging her head in shame on behalf of a fellow Guyanese Hindu man who seems to have forgotten his Dharmic teachings.)