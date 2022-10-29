UG student among farmers to lease land from Agri. Ministry

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday issued 128 leases to farmers in Region Five for agricultural lands – among the lessees was a 21-year-old student of the University of Guyana (UG).

According to the Ministry, the issuance of leases is usually the highlight of the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary – Agriculture Development Authority (MMA-ADA) annual Open Day activity at its Onverwagt office. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there was a two year hiatus of the activity.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha while speaking at the event said, since taking office, the Government has been steadfast in its efforts to restore the operations within the MMA Scheme. He also said that the Government will continue to provide the necessary support to increase production in the area.

“We have to increase production. Our farmers have to make that happen. That is why the Government has been making the necessary resources available to farmers…This is why we are here today and we know that for Guyana to increase production, more lands have to be made available to our farmers. If we continue with these efforts, we will be food secure,” Minister Mustapha said.

The Minister also said that the Government was working to have more young people involved in the agriculture sector.

“We have to encourage young people to get involved in agriculture. Many young people who have diplomas and degrees in agriculture are not actively involved in the field. We have to change that. This is why His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali developed a company where hundreds of young people are now involved in the cultivation of high-value crops such as carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower…” he added.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, many farmers who received leases said that they had applied for quite some time and expressed thanks to the Government for putting an end to their wait.

Moreover, Vevekeanand Ramnarace, a UG student was one of the persons who received leases during the activity. While Ramnarace did not study agriculture, he said that he has always had an interest in agriculture, more so, rice cultivation, due to the fact that he grew up seeing his father in the fields planting rice to take care of their family. He stated too that he will utilize his two 18-acre plots to plant rice and continue in his farmer’s footsteps.

When the Government took office in August 2020, Cabinet approved some $90 million to carry out emergency works on critical infrastructure in the MMA scheme. While speaking on this, Minister Mustapha said the Government upon assuming office worked to reverse the unfavourable measures that were implemented by the previous administration.

“We’ve been working to restore this scheme, the MMA Scheme. We’ve worked to ensure it is once again viable and able to function effectively. Before this Government took office, there was a period where we saw a rapid decline in production in the MMA in all the sectors. This was due to the unfavourable conditions and measures that were implemented by the previous Government… We saw and took note of what took place in the world during the pandemic. Many countries had money but were unable to purchase food, because of global shortages and import restrictions. Guyana produces 60% of the food we consume but we want to produce more,” he added.