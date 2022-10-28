Latest update October 28th, 2022 4:51 AM

Wins for Good Success and Maria’s Pleasure as WCC Badri Prasad Memorial T20 continues

Oct 28, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Good Success and Maria’s Pleasure registered victories when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Badri Prasad Memorial T20 tournament continued last weekend at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

Bernard Lewis

Nokta Moses

Good Success beat Sans Souci Jaguars by 48 runs. Good Success took first strike and managed 160 all out in 19.4 overs. Tulsieram Ramadeen made 26, Abdool Salim 22, Mahase Ramnarine 19 and Ravy Nandallal 18. Nokta Moses claimed 3-20, Sanjay Jairam 3-28 and Gladewin Henry 2-18.

Sans Souci Jaguars were sent packing for 112 in 18.1 overs in reply. Moses made 44 and Jairam 15. Mohandass Surujpaul picked up 3-24, Ramnarine 2-17 and Salim 2-18.

Maria’s Pleasure beat Noitgedacht by five wickets. Noitgedacht took first strike and scored 94 all out in 18 overs. Matthew Cheong top scored with 29, National U19 female all-rounder Cyanna Retemiah made 15 and Tomesh Persaud 11. Bernard Lewis bagged 5-10 and Kevin Hemraj 2-11.

Maria’s Pleasure responded with 95-5 in 13.5 overs. Hemraj and Kennard Lewis made 18 each as Dellon Retemiah took 2-20 and Cyanna Retemiah 2-26.

The semi finals will be played on November 6 with Good Success facing Zealandia and Maria’s Pleasure playing Sans Souci Jaguars at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

