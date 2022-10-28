Opposition Leader Norton not doing too well

Dear Editor,

Opposition Leader, Mr. Aubrey Norton is hopping mad that President Irfaan Ali is making giant inroads in communities all across Guyana with his ‘One Guyana’ Policy. This noble initiative by the President and team, to go out to the people hearing their concerns and, in many instances, making on the spot decisions, all for the betterment of society. This is not going down well for the Opposition in the negative way they have reacted. Instead of giving the Government robust support on each developmental issue, he is on the sidelines coughing up all the negatives he can find.

From the shooting down of every project designed to improve the lives of the Guyanese people, to the age old racist rhetoric that the PPP/C Party is a racist organization that is out to impoverish Black People, in every instance he is making some derogatory statement. These statements are so asinine to say the least, that even if you were blind one can clearly see it. But the Opposition Leader persists!With all the distressed signals clearly etched on his face he belts out his venom.

The racist mantra has outlived its useful purpose as known supporters of his party are coming out to trash him or simply walking away from that party. Norton’s crazy antics have become so toxic that at this stage he has alienated himself from hardcore supporters of his party. Talk about stupidity, and you see the visible signs of a leader who cannot command an audience even in known strongholds of the PNC. This is a pathetic and hopeless position to find oneself.

And the reasons are pretty clear, the people are fed up with the daily doses of misrepresentations coming from him. People want to hear and see development trends, the people do not want empty rhetoric and riled up campaign speeches with nothing to go with. Yes, the people want progressive and developmental answers to their problems, something that is coming from Dr. Ali and not from Norton. This hostile argumentative politics coming from Norton is not doing himself nor party any good.

Aubrey Norton is doing a good job as Opposition Leader (note my sarcasm) Norton is doing a very good job as Opposition Leader which means that he will stay in the Opposition. So, keep doing what you are doing Sir, and you will ensure a landslide victory for the PPP/C.

Respectfully submitted,

Neil Adams