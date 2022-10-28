MVP Sports Futsal Tournament continues Saturday

Kaieteur News – The Petra organised MVP Sports Futsal Tournament enters its fourth playing date this evening as the second round of matches is scheduled to be completed, while the female division also commences, all at the National Gymnasium.

The ladies start the evening as Conquerors and Tiger Bay clash from 18:30 hrs then GDF battle with Herstelling at 19:10 hrs. At 19:50 hrs, Police take on GT Panthers while Santos and Avacado Ballers contest the match that follows.

In the men’s division, Stabroek Ballers and Beterverwagting get the group matches rolling from 20:30 hrs then Vengy FC leap into action against Sophia from 21:15 hrs. At 22:00 hrs, Future Stars will face Tiger Bay then Goal Is Money go head to head with Mocha Family from 22:45 hrs.

The final two matches of the evening will see Back Circle clash with Campbellville from 23:30 hrs then Sparta lock horns with Bent Street in a battle billed to kick off from 00:15 hrs.

Wednesday night’s results…

Wins were recorded on Wednesday evening by Campbellville, Future Stars, Gold is Money, Back Circle and Sparta, while Bent Street and Stabroek Ballers battled to an entertaining stalemate.

In the opening match, Campbellville defeated Vengy FC, 5 – 0, as Jahall Greaves (20’, 36’), Marlon Gentle (18’) and Manasseh Primo (21’, 38’) accounted for the goals.

The match that followed saw Future Stars defeated Mocha Family, 6 – 3. Future Stars’ Tyrese Dennis opened the scoring in the first five second of the match, the fastest goal in the tournament’s history. Immediately after, his teammate Jamal Cozier doubled the lead in the first minute.

Mocha Family then answered through goals from Kevin Agard and Ian Mars, who both in the second minute to level the scores. After that, Cozier (10’), Dennis (14’) and Raushawn Ritch (16’) added goals to lead 5 – 2.

When Mocha’s Shamar Jones scored in the 18th minute to make it a two-possession game, Cozier (20’) found the back of the net once more to complete his hat-trick.

Gold is Money then humbled Tiger Bay, 3 – 0, with a goal each coming from Dextroy Adams (7’), Phillip Rowley (8’) and Darren Benjamin (17’).

Back Circle got past Sophia, 3 – 2. Cecil Jackman (10’), Dillon Kelly (17’) and Kelsey Benjamin (12’) scored for Back Circle to overshadow the double produced by Sophia’s Lennox Young (2’, 16’).

Sparta’s Ryan Hackett (1’, 16’) led with a double for his side as they trounced BV Team Cruel, 4 – 2. Pernell Schultz (2’) and Marcus Wilson (18’) were the other scorers for Sparta while Shemar Fraser (3’) and Neron Barrow (7’) accounted for the opposition’s goals.

In the night’s final match, Bent Street and Stabroek Ballers romped to a 3 – 3 draw. Deon Alfred kept Bent Street in the encounter with a hat-trick that included goals at crucial moments in the match while the Stabroek Ballers had goals coming from Seon Taylor (4’), Henry Sampson (16’) and Dorwin George (17’).

Female teams receive equipment…

Prior to the commencement of Wednesday’s fixtures, the Petra Organisation handed out new futsal balls to the four teams involved in the Women’s Tournament. This, according to the organisers, is a bequest they make mandatory for each team involved in any Petra organised event.

The simple handover to the representatives of the teams occurred following the team briefing exercise, which was conducted by Petra representative, Nareeza Latiff. On behalf of her organization, she then wished the teams the best for the event.

Petra Director, Troy Mendonca, told Kaieteur Sport that the female tournament is one they have been anticipating for some. He believes the inclusion of the female division augers well for the sport and the futsal fraternity, locally.