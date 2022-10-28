Missing mother of three found dead on seawall

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old mother of three who went missing on Sunday last after leaving her home drunk and with a bottle of Banko Wine in her hand was found dead at the Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD) Seawall.

The dead woman has been identified as, Esther Sudan, 28, of Lot 20 Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). Her husband, a fisherman known ‘Rocky Boy’, age 31, had only reported her missing on Wednesday and Police found the woman’s nude body around 15:30hrs last Monday.

At the time of the discovery of her remains, Police did not know her identity. According to Region Three Police Investigators, an excavator operator was working at the seawall that afternoon when he saw something strange among the boulders. The sight reportedly drew his attention and he ventured out to see what it was and as he got closer, he realised that it was the nude body of an East Indian woman.

He alerted Police immediately and Crime Scene Officers responded to the scene. They examined the remains before removing it, and observed that there were several superficial bruises to the back and left foot. The Detectives reported too that the left eye appeared slightly swollen and ‘black and blue’.

Police reported that they took the corpse to hospital for further examination and then was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home for storage. On Wednesday, Sudan’s husband visited a Police Station in the district and reported that she had gone missing since Sunday night. He told Police that she had been drinking at home and had gotten drunk. They got into an argument and she became angry and walked out of their home around 21:00hrs that night. ‘Rocky Boy’ recalled that Sudan left the house barefooted and was wearing yellow top and long black tights. The man recounted that she had a bottle of Banko Wine in her hand. Since then he has not seen or heard from her.

He gave Police a description of what she looked like and ranks remembered that they had found the body of a woman on Monday. They took ‘Rocky Boy’ to the Ezekiel Funeral Home to take a look at the body they found after he made the report. He was unable to positively identify the remains to be that of his wife but returned on Thursday to tell police that the corpse was his wife. Police have since scheduled an autopsy to determine how Sudan died as investigations continue.