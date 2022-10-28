Meditron throws support behind 10 times Guyana Open Champion

Latest update October 28th, 2022 4:51 AM
Oct 28, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The GTT Guyana Open is Golf tournament is expected to be keenly contested with tee off set for Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Course. As such Meditron has decided to back ten times Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud to bag the highly coveted title.
In a simple ceremony held at Meditron’s Sheriff Street Office, Persaud said, “I feel great because I have sponsorship for golf. Golf is a big sport in Guyana and I am a ten times Guyana open Champion and I lost it last year to my brother. But with this sponsorship it will help me to win back that title.”
Also sharing her sentiments at the simple ceremony was Ronette Mitchell Procurement Director of Meditron who stated that the company is elated to throw its support behind Persaud. She further explained that the company is always one hundred percent in support of sports.
In the 2021 edition of the tournament Persaud lost to his brother Avinda Kishore, but he will be keen to take the title an eleventh time.
Meditron INC. is a supplier of a wide range of high quality medical, surgical and hospital products, alongside testing laboratories equipment.
