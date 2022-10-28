Guyana Chess Federation announces change in leadership

Kaieteur News – The Guyana chess Federation wishes to inform the public and its chess community that Anand Raghunauth former Vice President of the GCF is now the new President of the GCF.

This decision was taken by the Board of the federation by way of majority vote at its recent board meeting to fill the vacancy.

The board will undergo some restructuring in the near future where a new director is expected to be named.

The GCF wishes to thank former President, Frankie Farley, for his tenure of the last three years and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

Anand Raghunauth will hold the post of President until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September 2023 when the election for the new governing body is scheduled to be held.