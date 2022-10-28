Latest update October 28th, 2022 4:51 AM

Guyana Chess Federation announces change in leadership

Oct 28, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana chess Federation wishes to inform the public and its chess community that Anand Raghunauth former Vice President of the GCF is now the new President of the GCF.

Newly elected GCF President, Anand Raghunauth

This decision was taken by the Board of the federation by way of majority vote at its recent board meeting to fill the vacancy.

The board will undergo some restructuring in the near future where a new director is expected to be named.

The GCF wishes to thank former President, Frankie Farley, for his tenure of the last three years and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

Anand Raghunauth will hold the post of President until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September 2023 when the election for the new governing body is scheduled to be held.

