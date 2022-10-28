Guyana Chess Federation announces change in leadership

Latest update October 28th, 2022 4:51 AM
Oct 28, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana chess Federation wishes to inform the public and its chess community that Anand Raghunauth former Vice President of the GCF is now the new President of the GCF.
This decision was taken by the Board of the federation by way of majority vote at its recent board meeting to fill the vacancy.
The board will undergo some restructuring in the near future where a new director is expected to be named.
The GCF wishes to thank former President, Frankie Farley, for his tenure of the last three years and wish him every success in his future endeavours.
Anand Raghunauth will hold the post of President until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September 2023 when the election for the new governing body is scheduled to be held.
Oct 28, 2022…assure athletes of a bright future; calls for National Federations to be accountable. By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, following an apology to the nation’s athletes for...
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, a friend of mine, Rawle Welch, formerly of the Kaieteur News sports department, called me... more
Kaieteur News – Jim Jones who led more than 900 Americans to commit mass murder suicide in Guyana in 1978 had a sign... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]