Guyana and U.S collaborate on national disaster preparedness

Kaieteur News – On October 26, the United States Southern Command and the Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC), in partnership with the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC), a University of Hawaii Research Center based in the U.S., facilitated a National Disaster Preparedness workshop, culminating with a baseline assessment on Guyana’s disaster risk and readiness.

This partnership augments an already strong bilateral cooperation on disaster response between the two countries, and sets the stage for the regional Tradewinds exercise scheduled for July 2023, the US Embassy said in a Press Release.

Using a collaborative, stakeholder-driven approach, the PDC’s National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment, utilizes scientific data and evidence-based practices, integrating the national priorities of Guyana, with stakeholder feedback to effectively reduce disaster risks.

The discussions on key risk reduction recommendations and procedures emanating from the baseline assessment, will serve to improve Guyana’s preparedness and response capabilities, in the event of a disaster, and aid planning for future climate driven disaster impacts. These activities are part of continued U.S. support to Guyana, in the areas of energy governance, regional security, and enhanced disaster response capabilities.