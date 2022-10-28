Guyana and U.S collaborate on national disaster preparedness 

Latest update October 28th, 2022 4:51 AM
Oct 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On October 26, the United States Southern Command and the Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC), in partnership with the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC), a University of Hawaii Research Center based in the U.S., facilitated a National Disaster Preparedness workshop, culminating with a baseline assessment on Guyana’s disaster risk and readiness.
This partnership augments an already strong bilateral cooperation on disaster response between the two countries, and sets the stage for the regional Tradewinds exercise scheduled for July 2023, the US Embassy said in a Press Release.
Using a collaborative, stakeholder-driven approach, the PDC’s National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment, utilizes scientific data and evidence-based practices, integrating the national priorities of Guyana, with stakeholder feedback to effectively reduce disaster risks.
The discussions on key risk reduction recommendations and procedures emanating from the baseline assessment, will serve to improve Guyana’s preparedness and response capabilities, in the event of a disaster, and aid planning for future climate driven disaster impacts. These activities are part of continued U.S. support to Guyana, in the areas of energy governance, regional security, and enhanced disaster response capabilities.
Oct 28, 2022…assure athletes of a bright future; calls for National Federations to be accountable. By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, following an apology to the nation’s athletes for...
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, a friend of mine, Rawle Welch, formerly of the Kaieteur News sports department, called me... more
Kaieteur News – Jim Jones who led more than 900 Americans to commit mass murder suicide in Guyana in 1978 had a sign... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]