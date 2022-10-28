Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ officially launches East Coast Edition

– Kicks off tonight at Haslington

Kaieteur News – The East Coast edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Tournament was officially launched yesterday morning at Banks DIH’s boardroom, Thirst Park, and is scheduled to commence tonight, October 28, at the Haslington Tarmac from 19:00 hrs.

Guinness Brand Executive Lee Baptiste stated that the company is pleased to be a part of structured community initiatives and programmes, adding that excitement and anticipation for the tournament is at an all-time high following a two year absence.

He further stated that three nights of exciting football is expected, while praising Colours Boutique for their continued partnership, which has aided in the continued success of the tournament.

Similarly, Troy Peters, Banks DIH Ltd. Communication Officer, stated that the curtailed season of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’, Championship, transpired due a lack of available time to conduct the zone, adding that everything will return as per normal, as the brand has major plans for 2023.

Meanwhile, Rawle Welch, tournament coordinator, thanked the company for their continued support and belief in the coordination team, adding that the tournament has developed into one of the premier local sporting activities.

The 16 teams that will feature in the tournament are: defending champions and two-time winners Melanie-B, Lilliendaal Hustlers, Belfield Warriors, Paradise-A, BV-A, Victoria Church Yard, Buxton Diamond, Uprising, Victoria Eagles, Portmore, Old School, Non Pareil, Team Cruel, Vryheid’s Lust, Bareroot, and Haslington.

The main draw of the tournament will kick-off on October 28th at the Haslington Tarmac with the Round-of-16 stage. The tournament will last for three nights, and will be played using an elimination process.

The other playing dates are October 29th, which will feature the quarterfinal round of matches, and November 5th, which is slated to host the semi-final and final rounds, respectively.

Meanwhile, losing teams at the Round-of-16 stage will compete in the Plate Championship.

All matches will be 20 minutes in duration consisting of two 10 minute halves. If a match is tied at the end of regulation time, two four minute periods of extra time will be utilised to decide the outcome. If a winner is unable to be realised in extra time, then a penalty shoot-out will be used to resolve the encounter.

Each team is allowed two fouls per half. Consequently, every third foul and subsequent infraction will result in a penalty kick being awarded. Fouls at the end of the first half are removed. However, fouls in the second half will transfer into the extra time interval.

Meanwhile, any goal recorded in the final three minutes of normal time in the second half, will count as two. This is called a ‘Guinness Goal’. The ‘Guinness Goal’ three minute period will also occur and apply in the final three minutes of extra time.

Round of 16 Schedule

Belfield vs Vryheid’s Lust -19:00hrs

Buxton Diamond vs Non Pariel-19:30hrs

BV-A vs Bareroot-20:00hrs

Church Yard vs Team Cruel-20:30hrs

Paradise-A vs Victoria Eagles-21:00hrs

Lilliendaal Hustlers vs Haslington-21:30hrs

Melanie-B vs Portmore-22:00hrs

Uprising vs Old School-22:30hrs