Govt. to spend another $26M on newly built $65M Providence Police Station

Kaieteur News – Twenty six of the 28 contractors who submitted bids for infrastructural works to be executed at the newly rehabilitated $65M Providence Police Station tendered lower than the Government Engineer’s estimate of $26 million.

The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs was opened on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, and it was revealed that the works would cost approximately $26,300,085. The 26 Contractors who bid less than the Engineer’s estimated cost, submitted prices ranging from $20 million to $25 million.

The Contractors that applied for the Ministry’s project are as follow: Engineered Construction Company who bid $20,152,335, Delph Construction & General Supplies who bid $24,095,673, SB Plumbing, Welding & General Construction who bid $24,512,376, Z&H Investments Inc. who bid $25,098,108, KC Engineering who bid $23,495,955, Navin & Sons Construction who bid $23,972,026, Wesley Haynes who bid $20,545,948, Innovative Development Pollution Guyana who bid $24,125,262, GMC Trading who bid $23,899,134, N&S General Engineering & Contracting Services who bid $23,944,273, Armco Construction Company who bid $25,183,665, BM Property Investment Inc. who bid $38,213,490, Orin’s Supreme Enterprise who bid $25,081,938, Delmur Company Limited who bid $24,000,000, A & M Enterprise who bid $25,501,686, Mac Junior International who bid $32,089,050, Dassco Inc. who bid $25,019,957, Rishal’s Construction & Maintenance who bid $24,152,016, Emerald’s General Contracting & Distributors who bid $23,783,739, Vas Global who bid $21,525,987, NK Engineering Services who bid $24,360,724, NP Investments who bid $25,614,540, Kawal Ramdeen General Construction & Office Furnishing who bid $20,342,322, DR Engineering who bid $21,304,448, Carlton Ambrose Enterprise who bid $23,494,548, Zebo & Sons Construction who bid $23,479,659, Dundas Construction Inc. who bid $25,974,585, and Gryphon Engineering Inc. who bid $25,794,447.

As previously reported, the rehabilitation of the Station commenced in July 2021 following a complete demolition of the old structure. The new structure was being built by A.Orgasein and Sons Construction to the tune of $65,240,320 and had a deadline for April 2022 to be completed.

During a visit by the Ministry back in March this year, it was noted that works were 80 percent completed and that the remaining works included painting, electrical, plumbing and installation of CCTV.

The Providence Police Station as it relates to design and layout mirrors the Parafaite Harmonie Police Station, which includes a domestic violence waiting area and interview room, a children-friendly area and an ID parade room.

From the Ministry’s $27 billion budgetary allocation this year, some $36 million was allocated for the Providence Station.