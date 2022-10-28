GCB Executives meet Guyana Harpy Eagles

Team off to challenge for CG United Super 50 title

Kaieteur News – The executives of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) met with the players and management staff of Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) on Wednesday evening October 26, 2022. The engagement was geared at assisting with closing the perceived relationship-distance between players and executives.

In addressing the gathering President of the GCB, Bissoondyal Singh, began by commending the players on their selection and urged both senior and junior counterparts to capitalize on the opportunities afforded them. “We are aware of your expertise, and are highly confident that you will excel consistently throughout the CG United Super 50 Tournament. As a board, given the available resources we were able to run-off the Senior Inter-County Tournament after an absence for over five (5) years. Additionally, we took all necessary steps to ensure that all matches were livestreamed, including a livestream test of the final between the seemingly improving Essequibo team and the eventual champions Berbice. This livestream test of the final targeted the Indian subcontinent comprising of India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan through a partnership agreement with a promotion firm registered in India. While this partnership is in its infant stage, the GCB intends to administer and promote cricket in a “big way,” a professional way which will promote players within and outside the Caribbean region and in general Guyana’s Cricket Product.”

“Further, we facilitated two practices matches. I must mention that all of these activities, Senior Inter-County, the Livestreaming of the event and the hosting of the practice matches were financed solely by the GCB. I say this so that you can get a better understanding of the demands the GCB is faced with given its limited resources and substantial efforts we are taking to ensure that all involved in the game has a fair and equitable chance to represent Guyana.”

President Singh went on to state, “The GCB continues to examine ways to improve the training facilities available to you, the players and are in receipt of estimates to upgrade the GCB’s practice facility at LBI. While we will be utilizing other facilities in the execution of our duties as a board, we believe that the core group of national players at all levels must be given the best possible training environs to nurture and develop their skills. Our ability to train under floodlights will also aid in our competitive preparations.”

Further, he remarked that, “As you journey to begin this year’s CG United Super 50 challenge, it is the hope of the executive members of the GCB, that our meeting here will inspire you to bond and play as a team and to lift the CG United Super 50 Championship Trophy for 2022. Go forward confidently, be positive, play as a team, and achieve your set individual and team goals.”

The GHE departed Guyana at 08:15 hours yesterday, Thursday October 27, 2022 and will open their challenge against Group A contender Windward Island Volcanoes on Monday October 31, 2022. All Group A matches will be played in Trinidad with the other competing teams being Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (TTRF), Combine Campuses and Campuses (CCC), Windward Island Islands Volcanoes (WV), and Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE).

The Zone B teams consist of Leeward Island Hurricane, Jamaica Scorpions, Barbados Pride, and a CWI Academy Team. The Zone A teams will play their preliminary matches in Trinidad, and preliminary matches for Zone B teams will be played in Antigua. The semi-finals and final will be played in Antigua.

The GHE team read as follows: Leon Johnson (Captain), Veerasammy Permaul (Vice-Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Kemol Savory, Sherfane Rutherford, Tevin Imlach, Quentin Sampson, Anthony Bramble, Nial Smith, Kevin Sinclair, and Clinton Pestano.

The management staff includes Albert Clements (Manager), Ryan Hercules (Head Coach), Garvin Nedd (Assistant Coach), Angelica Holder (Physiotherapist), Kheshava Ramphal (Cricket Analyst).