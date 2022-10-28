Fireworks on night two as tournament near climax

Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey Championships

Kaieteur News – The second night of action in this year’s Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey Championships lit up the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Wednesday.

The opening match saw Old Fort Top Form brushing aside Saints Scorpions 6-1, where Simeon Moore had a hat-trick. Ezekiel Springer was the lone scorer for the Scorpions.

In the women’s championship, Old Fort Igniters went down against GBTI GCC Tigers 3-2 in an exciting affair.

Captain Gabriella Xavier marked her name on the scoresheet in the third minute, however, Kayla Duncan levelled for her team with a field goal.

Xavier slotted home another to keep her team ahead, with support from Sarah Klautky who scored off a penalty corner.

Similarly, three minutes later Minosodia Culpepper sent the ball past the goalkeeper to bring Old Fort Igniters back, but one goal down.

Both teams continued to fight for ball possession with the Igniters having a chance in the last minute to score but the ball went wide giving the Tigers the victory.

In the other ladies’ matchup, Woodpecker Hikers also came out on top 3-2 against GBTI GCC Spice.

Caribbean Squash Champion, Ashley Khalil scored the first goal of the match on a rebound short corner but minutes before halftime, Maria Munroe answered for her team with a shot past goalkeeper Empress Charles.

The second half started with Spice having more ball possession as the Hikers played a more defensive structure.

The last six minutes of the game saw most of the action. Before the game expired Munroe would intercept a ball in the right back and race towards the circle earning her team a short corner and an eventual stroke. She would go on to score.

Kenisha Wills would dribble the baseline of the circle and reverse pass into the goal giving her team a 3-1 lead.

The Spice ladies kept their heads up and played to the end of the whistle securing a goal in the 39th minute.

In the men’s division Bounty GCC edged Saints Splinters 5-4. Mark Sargeant and Kareem McKenzie scored a double but it was Kevin Spencer who sealed the victory in the final minute of the game.

In the other match, GCC The Sequel walked away 4-3 winners over YMCA. Goals came off the stick of Devin Hooper (double), Dwayne Scott and Seth Jeffory for the winning team.

The lone veterans match and what can be deemed the match of the night was between YMCA Old Fort and Bounty GCC.

The GCC men barely got past the Old Fort men 3-2. Kevin Spencer scored a double while Devin Hooper confidently scored on a penalty stroke to secure his team’s victory.

Matches continue nightly.