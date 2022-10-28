ExxonMobil Futsal Tournament quarter-finals on tonight

Latest update October 28th, 2022 4:51 AM
Oct 28, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The ExxonMobil Futsal Tournament will continue tonight at the Retrieve Hard Court with the quarter-finals.
Opening the night’s four games is a clash between YMCA and One Side FC from 7:00 pm.
DC Ballers will come up against Achievers FC in the second game, followed by Silver Bullets FC taking on Team Unknown FC and Warriors FC battling Team R9 FC.
Following tonight’s quarter-finals, the tournament’s semi-final will be played tomorrow, with the finals set for November 5.
Director of New Era Entertainment, Aubrey Major Jr, said New Era Entertainment is proud to be able to organize the event, as they “…continue to see the level of talent that Linden is capable of producing. All of the teams that participated are solely Linden football clubs and to see young men like myself pay interest in participating in sports, I am extremely happy.”
The winning team of this year’s futsal tournament will be awarded $500,000, second place $200,000 and third place $100,000. A trophy will be awarded to the fourth-place team.
According to the organisers, upon the completion of the tournament, a community project with the winning team will be done as part of the ExxonMobil sponsorship.
