EBDCA S/D T20 competition continues this weekend

-Wins for Herstelling A and Laluni in latest action
Kaieteur News – The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association S/D T20 competition is set to continue this weekend with several matches.
At Farm on Saturday at 09:30hrs, Herstelling A will play Uprising and 01:30hrs, Herstelling B will face Peter’s Hall.
On Sunday at 09.30hrs, Eccles will tackle Providence and at 01:30hrs Ruimveldt will play North Soesdyke.
At Transport at 09:30hrs on Saturday, Continental will take on Silverbullet and at 01:30hrs, Demolition will play Patricia Sawmill. On Sunday at 13:30hrs, Continental will battle Farm. On Sunday at YMCA 12:00hrs Meadowbank will play Silverbullet.
Meanwhile, Herstelling A and Laluni registered victories in the latest action.
Herstelling A beat host Farm by 42 runs. Herstelling A were asked to bat and managed 137-9 from their reduced quota of 14 overs.
Rickey Sargeant made 38, R. Daniels 32 and M. Dhanpaul 32. M. Alexander claimed 3-28.
Farm replied with 95-9. K. Morris scored 30 and R. Debidyal 25. Delroy Williams captured 3-20, Anand Bharat 2-11 and Sargeant 2-13.
At Laluni, the home team defeated Patricia Sawmill by 14 runs. Laluni made 114, taking first strike. S. Gomes took 2-10, L. Crawford 2-15, E. Gomes 2-20 and Q. July 2-29. Patricia Sawmill were bowled out for 100 in reply.
