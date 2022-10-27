Wins for Herstelling A and Patricia Sawmill

Kaieteur News – Herstelling A and Patricia Sawmill registered victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association S/D T20 tournament continued last weekend.

Herstelling A beat host Farm by 42 runs. Herstelling A were asked to bat and managed 137-9 from their reduced quota of 14 overs.

Rickey Sargeant made 38, R. Daniels 32 and M. Dhanpaul 32. M. Alexander claimed 3-28.

Farm replied with 95-9. K. Morris scored 30 and R. Debidyal 25. Delroy Williams captured 3-20, Anand Bharat 2-11 and Sargeant 2-13.

At Laluni, the home team defeated Patricia Sawmill by 14 runs. Laluni made 114, taking first strike. S. Gomes took 2-10, L. Crawford 2-15, E. Gomes 2-20 and Q. July 2-29. Patricia Sawmill were bowled out for 100 in reply.