WCC to host Franchise T10 tourney on Sunday

Latest update October 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 27, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC) will be hosting a franchise T10 tournament on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.
The tournament is part of a day of sports organised the WCC in an effort to raise funds for the development of the game on the island.
Teams will also battle in volleyball and dominoes competitions and action will commence at 09:00hrs.
Admission is free and the trophies are being sponsored by President of the Guyana Cricket Board Bissoondyal Singh. West Indies cricketer Keemo Paul is expected to be present at the venue and will assist with the distribution of prizes.
Teams for the T10 –Wakenaam Warriors; Siddiq Mohamed-captain, Nokta Moses, Kamal khan, Ryan Adams, Samuel Decamp, Abdool Salim, Delon Osborne, Safraz Mohamed, Detain Daniel’s, Ejaz Mohamed, Gladwin Henry jr, Shahid Mohamed and Tomesh Persaud.
Wakenaam Royals; Navishal Pooran-captain, Ricardo Adams, Tulsieram Ramdeen, Reon Venture, Matthew Chung, Ronnie Gangaram, Oyono Sampson, Loakram Narine, Mahendra Jadookool, Ravy Nandalall, Varendra Pooran and Shoaib Namaz.
Wakenaam Kings; Kennard Lewis- captain, Leoryan Ramlakhan, Cleon Venture, Kevin Hemraj, Dellon Retemiah, Ajay Gahsham, Wazir Khan, Kumesh Sudin, Zameer Zaman, Vinood (only name given), Alec Clemenson, Jaleel Brown and Toshall Surujpaul.
Wakenaam Patriots ; Imran khan –captain, Wayne Osborne, Heera Sukram, Bernard Lewis, Trevel Evans, Mahesh Ramnarine, Jaggernaut Manbodh, Beesham Moses, David Chalitar, Andy Dindyal, Bumesh Ramkissoon, Seon Venture and Mohandas Surujpaul.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $30,000. The event is expected to be held annually.
