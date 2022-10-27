Saints Snipers, GCC Spice, Hikers among opening night winners

Kaieteur News – The Bounty Supermarket National Indoor Hockey Championship opened on Tuesday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports, with a cadre of exciting matches, setting the tone for what will be a highly competitive tournament.

The opening match of the night saw GCC Pit bulls and Saints Superstars playing to a 1-1 draw.

In the following second division match, Saints Snipers defeated Hikers Cadets 4-1, with the talented Shakeem Fausette scoring two of the winning team’s four goals. The lone Hikers goal came off the stick of Sherwyn Caesar.

In the Lady’s division, GCC Spice defeated the youthful YMCA Old Fort Igniters 4-2. The skilful Abosaide Cadogan netted twice for her team, while Tricia Fiedtkou and Sonia Jardine added a goal each. Carolyn Dean, the captain of the Igniters, scored both goals in the team’s losing effort.

Woodpecker Hikers ladies came from behind a 0-1 margin and edged the Saints team with a 2-1 win.

The Saints girls brought immense energy to the game but it was the young Jasmine Assanah who took a moment to stop and flick the ball past the goalkeeper to seal the deal for the Hikers ladies.

In the Veterans division, the GCC stalwarts went down to the Hikers team in a nail-biting 4-3 encounter.

National captain, Robert France, who is a newcomer to the veteran’s division, barely managed to upset the experienced stalwarts of the GCC team which held Hikers to a good fight.

Both Robert France and Devin Hooper scored a double for their team. Devin Munroe and Kevin Fogenay scored a goal each to secure the Hikers’ victory.

Matches continued last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sport.