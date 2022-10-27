Latest update October 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Saints Snipers, GCC Spice, Hikers among opening night winners

Oct 27, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Bounty Supermarket National Indoor Hockey Championship opened on Tuesday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports, with a cadre of exciting matches, setting the tone for what will be a highly competitive tournament.

The opening match of the night saw GCC Pit bulls and Saints Superstars playing to a 1-1 draw.

In the following second division match, Saints Snipers defeated Hikers Cadets 4-1, with the talented Shakeem Fausette scoring two of the winning team’s four goals. The lone Hikers goal came off the stick of Sherwyn Caesar.

In the Lady’s division, GCC Spice defeated the youthful YMCA Old Fort Igniters 4-2. The skilful Abosaide Cadogan netted twice for her team, while Tricia Fiedtkou and Sonia Jardine added a goal each. Carolyn Dean, the captain of the Igniters, scored both goals in the team’s losing effort.

Woodpecker Hikers ladies came from behind a 0-1 margin and edged the Saints team with a 2-1 win.

The Saints girls brought immense energy to the game but it was the young Jasmine Assanah who took a moment to stop and flick the ball past the goalkeeper to seal the deal for the Hikers ladies.

In the Veterans division, the GCC stalwarts went down to the Hikers team in a nail-biting 4-3 encounter.

National captain, Robert France, who is a newcomer to the veteran’s division, barely managed to upset the experienced stalwarts of the GCC team which held Hikers to a good fight.

Both Robert France and Devin Hooper scored a double for their team. Devin Munroe and Kevin Fogenay scored a goal each to secure the Hikers’ victory.

Matches continued last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sport.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

President Ali gets Honourary 8th Dan Black Belt

President Ali gets Honourary 8th Dan Black Belt

Oct 27, 2022

Government commits $10M towards completion of GKC Dojo Kaieteur News – Master Frank Woon-A-Tai, at the Guyana Karate College (GKC), annual Gala and Awards ceremony on Tuesday evening, presented...
Read More
AJM Enterprise to host VVIP Section at GMRSC International Race of Champions

AJM Enterprise to host VVIP Section at GMRSC...

Oct 27, 2022

Wins for Herstelling A and Patricia Sawmill

Wins for Herstelling A and Patricia Sawmill

Oct 27, 2022

WCC to host Franchise T10 tourney on Sunday

WCC to host Franchise T10 tourney on Sunday

Oct 27, 2022

Saints Snipers, GCC Spice, Hikers among opening night winners

Saints Snipers, GCC Spice, Hikers among opening...

Oct 27, 2022

Female Boxing promotor to hold first Card on Nov 5

Female Boxing promotor to hold first Card on Nov

Oct 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • CP will be back!

    Kaieteur News – The PPPC understands how to deal with controversies. It has dealt effectively with the belated release... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]