Rights activists condemn ‘Govt. cover-up’ of Charrandass’ scandal

Kaieteur News – A group of men and women’s rights activists on Wednesday condemned what they described as a cover-up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the “vile” attack unleashed on an Indian woman by Guyana’s High Commissioner to India, Charrandass Persaud over a year ago.

On Wednesday, President Irfaan Ali said that Charrandass has agreed that he should return home after the abuse of the woman which was captured on camera went viral on social media on Tuesday. In a letter to the press, the activists said: “shocking and disturbing reports including a video have been circulating in Guyana in connection with a criminal complaint filed in India by Ms. Sonya Ghosh against Guyana’s High Commissioner to India, Mr. Charrandass Persaud on August 1, 2021. The complaint was submitted to the Station House Office of Vasant Kunj South and copied to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Vasant Vihar, New Delhi; and to Member of Parliament Shrimati Maneka Gandhi. Even though this criminal complaint for ‘sexually harassing and outraging & insulting the modesty’ of Ms. Sonya Ghosh was filed over a year ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has only now, and in response to queries put to it after the video was leaked this week, issued a terse press statement saying that the allegations of “sexual abusive words to the complainant has [sic] not been substantiated and this matter is now closed’.”

The activists added, “we condemn this cover up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for over one year, dismiss the ridiculous statement that this matter is now closed and remind the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of Guyana of the country’s stated zero-tolerance towards all forms of gender based violence. It is not closed and cannot be closed for Guyanese who are appalled by the reported words, actions and disgraceful conduct of Mr. Charrandass Persaud, Guyana’s High Commissioner to India towards Sonya Ghosh, an icon for animal rights, ecologist and lecturer in English at Delhi University,” the activists: Danuta Radzik, Alissa Trotz, Vidyaratha Kissoon, Salima Hinds, Vanda Radzik, Jocelyn Dow, Josephine Whitehead, Elizabeth Deane Hughes, Karen de Souza

Janette Bulkan, Melinda Janki, Suraiya Ismail, Wintress White, Susan Collymore, Joy Marcus

Vanessa Ross, Halima Khan, Raphael Singh and Leila Jagdeo said in the letter.

According to the activists, Ms. Ghosh was in the process of feeding the stray dogs in Delhi when the verbal and sexualised abuse took place. The activists noted that in 2009, the Animal Welfare Organization, now led by Ms. Sonya Ghosh, won the right to identify suitable sites for the feeding of street dogs. The judge in delivering his verdict noted that the organization was offering a service not only benefitting the community but at the same time exercising control over street dogs in the community.

“All right-thinking Guyanese and especially Guyanese women must feel a great sense of disgust about the shameful words and actions of Mr. Charrandass Persaud. We offer our support and solidarity towards Ms. Sonya Ghosh for having to experience such a display of outrageous disrespect, gender-based discrimination, violence and sexual harassment.”

“It is inconceivable that Guyana, which is in the middle of implementing a UN Spotlight programme aimed at addressing the root causes of violence against women and girls with emphasis on gender based violence, intimate partner violence, with a Ministry and Minister of Human Services& Social Security working for the reduction and eradication of GBV, a first lady and president who have spoken out against the abuse of women, and with NGOs and CSOs actively working and advocating for years for the protection, prevention and defence of women from all forms of gender based violence, would have retained someone of such questionable character to one of the highest diplomatic positions in the foreign service.”

The activists added, “We know that violence against women and girls is rooted in the unequal status and subordination of women in society and in attitudes that condone, tolerate, perpetuate and promote gender inequality. This is not the first incident where persons in position of authority in Guyana have perpetuated acts of violence against women. We have recently seen the sexual harassment of a female member of parliament by a male member of parliament and the abuse experienced by a female police officer while on duty. In none of the many cases, ranging from sexual assault to verbal and psychological abuse were the perpetrators charged or sanctioned in any real way. It is time for this hypocrisy to stop.”

The activists also said they noted the statement by President Irfaan Ali, recalling Mr. Persaud as Guyana ‘s High Commissioner and his replacement. “However, it is unacceptable and mind-boggling that it has taken more than one year for this action to be taken. Since it has not been made clear we demand that Mr. Charrandass Persaud be denied any further appointment in the foreign service or appointment to any other Government office or Government position in Guyana. We also call for the Government of Guyana to immediately issue a public apology to Ms. Sonya Ghosh and the women of Guyana for not immediately taking appropriate action over a year ago when this incident first occurred. As long as the powerful and privileged are protected and immune from the justice system, the equality of women and the eradication of all forms of violence against women, in the words of Bob Marley, will remain but a fleeting illusion … never to be attained.”

Meanwhile, the Women & Gender Equality Commission said it utterly dismayed by the poor conduct of Persaud. “This incident purportedly took place since August 2021 but only now has it

been made public. What is more tragic is the action reported in the Press Release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation which stated that ‘the matter had been investigated and is now closed’. Such a response was clearly not well thought out,” the commission stated in a press release Wednesday. Saying that it is pleased that President Ali has taken swift and decisive action by recalling Mr. Persaud from his post with immediate effect, the commission noted that ‘the actions of this one individual at the level he served our country has tarnished us as a nation.” “Guyana has had a rich and distinguished history of diplomatic representation at the global level. Never before has any country representative behaved in such a manner as to cause us such embarrassment.

It is time to remind those who represent our country that we are judged by the way they act and carry themselves. The way in which we conduct and carry on our public and personal life must be exemplary in thought and deed,” the release concluded.