President Ali gets Honourary 8th Dan Black Belt

Government commits $10M towards completion of GKC Dojo

Kaieteur News – Master Frank Woon-A-Tai, at the Guyana Karate College (GKC), annual Gala and Awards ceremony on Tuesday evening, presented President Irfaan Ali with an Honourary 8th Dan Black Belt.

Woon-A-Tai, a 10th Dan and the founder of the GKC, at the event hosted at New Thriving Restaurant’s Providence location, also recognized Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, amongst the awardees for their contribution to the development of Karate in Guyana.

Also at the function, which formed part of the GKC’s fundraiser for the establishment of their dojo at Lilliendaal, President Ali announced the Government of Guyana’s contribution of $10M towards the completion of the facility.

The dojo, which will serve as the headquarters of the International Karate Daigaku, has been under construction since 2010 and it is anticipated that it will be completed by March 2023.

The International Karate Daigaku was formed by Shuseki Shihan (World Chief Master) Woon-A-Tai and has a presence in 58 countries.

Notably, the International Karate Daigaku World Championship will be hosted in Guyana in 2024.

President Ali, delivering the feature address at the ceremony, said his Government will continue to support the completion of the dojo, with $5M being made available immediately, and the other $5M in 2023.

Master Woon-A-Tai said his goal for the College aligns with President Ali’s ‘1000 men’ programme that aims to eradicate violence and other ills in communities all across the country.

“I further thank your excellency for requesting my help teaching karate to women in every State House compound in Guyana,” the Sensei highlighted.

“I’m confident that within five years, 1,000 students and adults will benefit from the discipline of karate, as a means of empowering men through physical education, fitness and self-defence, and as an international sport in which GKC (Guyana Karate College) promotes Sport Tourism, as we have done in the past.”

“I’m very close to achieving my dream of not only building a national karate headquarters, but an international karate university.”

The Guyana Karate College has 12 affiliate dojos (clubs) in Guyana with an approximate membership of 400.

Students range from beginners (white belts) to advanced (black belts), the highest being Deputy Shihans, Josef Woon-A-Tai, 8th Dan and Dr Guy Low, 7th Dan.

According to a release, “The GKC efforts include using karate to develop empowerment, discipline, focus, health, and educational benefits and opportunities primarily geared towards the youth of Guyana.”