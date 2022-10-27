Opposition points to need for urgent update of fire response measures

Kaieteur News – The political opposition- A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has called on the Government of Guyana for the establishment of a mechanism to examine all aspects of local fire safety, and a review of the related existing systems, including building codes.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton highlighted the need for better fire prevention systems, given the number of fires that occurred at government buildings.

Norton called out Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn and the Government for their lax approach to addressing the fire prevention issues. He claimed that the most fires at public buildings happened under the People’s Progressive Party /Civic (PPP/C).

“Mysterious fires under the PPP’s watch are etched in the memory and psyche of this nation. In fact, there have been at least 13 suspicious fires at government buildings during the PPP’s time in office, or one every other year…” Norton said in an official statement. He also called for Minister Benn to be removed for negligible behaviour in relation to the issue.

He said to help curb these fires; there must also be an immediate assessment of all the response mechanisms present and a review of the available equipment and the human resource capacity.

“This investigative mechanism must provide a special and comprehensive report. The findings must be made available for public scrutiny and immediate remedial action. There must be a review of the Fire Service Act with recommendations for modifications at the Parliamentary level,” Norton said.

He added that since “Guyana is moving towards an environmental transformation, new, comprehensive, and creative legislative action must be introduced in fire prevention, to ensure the safety of all Guyanese citizens and all property. Neither of these actions was taken, and thus the country’s buildings and public documents remain at risk.”

Over the recent years, the need for a revamp and strengthening of the Fire Prevention Act, Chapter 22:01 continues to be highlighted.

The current law caters for the establishment of a fire safety board. That board was established in 2006.

The board comprises members from various private and public sector organizations including the Guyana Fire Service, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Mayor and City Council, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Attorney General’s Chamber, the Ex-firemen Association and the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association.

The fire safety board is tasked with providing recommendations to the Public Security Ministry regarding fire safety/fire prevention issues, endorsing training, prevention and public education activities on fire safety; coordinating the exchange of information among individuals and organisations interested in fire safety; considering and pronouncing on appeals made by property owners/occupiers regarding fire prevention and facilitating the participation and support of the private sector and other interested groups in fire prevention and safety.

The Guyana Fire Service is expected to inspect buildings and to make recommendations regarding fire prevention in a written report which it is expected to submit, within a reasonable timeframe to property owner/occupier. However these measures have proven insufficient to address Guyana’s fire prevention needs, as many of the provisions are not implemented or enforced.