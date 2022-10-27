Latest update October 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyana nah learning from odder country!

Oct 27, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Yuh does see all kind of things pun de road. But dese days is plenty traffic accidents yuh seeing. And de government nah learning from odder countries’ experiences.

One of de reasons why yuh gat so much accident is because yuh gat more cars. But yuh also gat more people driving and some of dem nah know how fuh drive properly. Sometimes yuh does wonder how de police able to test all dem new drivers pun de road.

Yuh can’t build road fuh tek off de traffic. Every day is more vehicles pun de road. We hear more than 1000 cars done get import in de month of October alone. And as shipping costs get cheaper more and more vehicles gan be added to de fleet of vehicles using de roadways.

Countries like Trinidad should be an example. De  more road and highway dem build, de wuss de traffic situation get. More roads encourage more people fuh buy car. More housing scheme mek thing wuss because people gat to get in and out of dem schemes So is more and more cars getting registered.

De country needs some alternative solutions. One of dem is fuh a light railway fuh move commuters. Some people feel daty along side dem highway dem should not allowing housing and business and instead use de verges fuh an express tramcars system which can transport people.

Barbados nah gat space fuh buoild roads. So dem managing dem traffic better through removing traffic lights and replacing dem with roundabouts.

But nobody nah looking at alternative solutions in Guyana De more traffic is more road and de more raod is more contract gat to give out an de mor contract gat to give out is de more..

Well  dem boys better nat talk before dem get in mo trouble

Talk half. Leff half!

