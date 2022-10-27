Guyana Harpy Eagles beat GCB X1 in D/N practice match

4 fifties, Shepherd’s all round work spur Eagles to 176 run win despite 50’s from Persaud and Sampson

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Guyana will face-off with the Windward Islands in their opening game in the 2022 Regional Super50 next Monday at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and will hope to win their first title in this format since 2005.

In their second practice match, a Day/Night contest at Providence, the National side, aided by 34 extras which included 23 wides, amassed 336-6 in 50 overs before dismissing the GCB X1 for 160 in 30.4 overs to win by 176 runs.

Watched by a handful of spectators, Anthony Bramble, one of three centurions in the Inter-County tournament, fell for 16 while Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who been in fine form in ‘Red ball’ cricket this season, departed for 14 as pacer Shamar Joseph struck twice in the space of six runs to leave the score on 57-2.

Inter County centurion Kemol Savory, one three Keepers selected, departed for five at 79-3 before the inform Skipper Leon Johnson, the only batter to reach 200 runs in the Inter-County which included a century, was joined by Tevin Imlach.

The pair took the score to 170 with an attractive 91-run stand as Imlach played an array of gorgeous shots while the left- handed Johnson batted solidly as he played the supporting role.

Johnson was removed by leg-spinner Steven Sankar after reaching the ropes five times in his 78-ball 56.

Imlach and the pugnacious Sherfane Rutherford joined forces in shot-filled 85 runs partnership before off-spinner Junior Sinclair, who did not bowl a ball in the Inter-County, removed both batters in the space of 11 runs to leave the score 266-6.

Rutherford’s 53 came from 32 balls and included a four and five sixes, while Imlach scored a classy 80 from 95 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Romario Shepherd smashed seven fours and four sixes in a brutal unbeaten 61 from just 20 balls, while Kevin Sinclair was undefeated on 13 from seven balls to put an exclamation mark on a positive batting performance.

Joseph and Junior Sinclair had two wickets each.

When the GCB X1 began their reply under lights, Shepherd got rid of Kevin Boodie (0), Mavindra Dindyal (0), Matthew Nandu (4) and Johnathon Foo (7) as the GCB X1 catapulted to 21-4.

Kevin Sinclair removed Shamar Yearwood (5), Zakary Jodah (0), while Anthony Adams was LBW to Gudakesh Motie as GCB X1 slumped to 38-7.

Renaldo Ali Mohammed and the stylish Askaya Persaud added 22 before Mohammed (22) was caught behind off Veerasammy Permaul to leave the score on 60-8.

It took an 83-run last wicket partnership between Persaud and 22-year-old Quintin Sampson, the only new face in the Guyana side, to frustrate the bowlers before Permaul had Sampson caught and bowled to end the match.

Persaud was left not out on 65 from 79 balls with five fours and a six, while Sampson made an explosive 55 from 25 balls with two fours and five sixes.

Shepherd had four wickets, Permaul took three and Sinclair two.