GCCI’s Business Development Forum set for November 11&12

Kaieteur News – After being halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Tuesday announced that its third edition of the Business Development Forum is slated for November 11th and 12th 2022, at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, Georgetown.

Making the announcement yesterday, GCCI’s President, Timothy Tucker said that this year, the primary focus of the forum is to look at the access to finance, joint venture partnerships, capital market and in general doing business in Guyana.

The GCCI’S President recalled that the business development forum would have been the brainchild of the Trading Investment Committee in the GCCI, with the first edition being held in 2018. He said that in 2018, having had a successful event, the goal was to create a road map for businesses in Guyana. The focus of the 2019 event was marketing and finance.

He noted that in 2022, “we are eager to come out of Covid and really refocus our attention on developing local businesses.”

Tucker explained that the forum is not limited to Chamber members, but it is also opened to the public and to those businesses not just in Georgetown but across Guyana interested in understanding how to do business. “Listen to the experts from institutions, from academia and of course really embrace learning and developing businesses, because businesses cannot just be based on what you were accustom to, buying and sell things or from a small business stand point, we have to grow businesses, we have to take businesses to the next level, especially in Guyana, we have to change our way that we look at businesses, our traditional ways of borrowing, or traditional ways to finance, our traditional ways of how we do business has to change,” he added.

Giving a brief synopsis of what the event would be in November, GCCI’s Executive Director, Richard Rambarran, said that the business development forum is intended to bridge the gaps as it relates to information, knowledge, and capacity of private sector firms.

He added that they had realized that there was no single platform in which an enterprise can go and obtain the information that can help them to bridge capacity gaps that exist, and so the forum is to address those issues.

“We have crafted an agenda that essentially addresses, based on our research, the issue that plagues the private sector as it relates to the internal dynamic to the firms,” he stated.

At the forum, Rambarran noted that there are five thematic areas that will be explored and that the structure of the forum is that each of the areas will have keynote addresses being done by a leader in the field, whether it is from government or private sector, and also there will be panel discussions where businesses can interact.

The five thematic areas he mentioned are Access to Finance, Opportunities for Businesses which essentially speaks to what opportunities exist for enterprises within the landscape of the Guyanese economy, both within the petroleum as well as the non-petroleum sector, or other parts of the economy. The third area is that of Improving Standards and Quality, the fourth area will look at Doing Business in Guyana with this being specifically geared towards aspiring entrepreneurs, and the fifth will deal with Marketing Fundamentals.

At the event, Rambarran said there will be an exhibition which will comprise of enterprises, institutions and agencies that are pertinent to business development.

The Chamber anticipates that the event should see the participation of some 500 delegates and announced that ExxonMobil Guyana has come on board as the main event partner for the Business Development Forum 2022.