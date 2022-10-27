Female Boxing promotor to hold first Card on Nov 5

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – As females call for equality, Shoba Da Silva, the wife of WBL Junior Lightweight Champion, Policeman Stephan DaSilva is stepping up as Boxing Promoter and is set to stage her Card on Saturday November 5 at the Police Sports Club Ground Eve Leary.

The 10 bout Card is scheduled to commence at 6PM but the will be opened from 4PM with Stephan DaSilva making a guest appearance in an exhibition bout.

Presold Ticket cost $1000 while tickets can also be bought at gate.

“The main reason for me becoming a promoter is for the betterment of boxers after experiencing the exploitation of the fighters from overseas promoters,” said Shoba who double as Manager of her husband who recently won his WBL Title in Australia.

“Yes, this is my first card, the first of many.The reason for choosing this venue is because it’s a great location in town and we’re looking to bring out a lot of people, and it’s a great venue security wise,” explained Shoba.

The first female Boxing promotor said she won’t disclose names of the pugilists at this time but confirmed the gyms participating are FYF GYM, Police Boxing Gym, Republican Boxing Gym and GDF Boxing Gym.

The weight-in for the tournament will be on Friday, November 4, and will be streamed on Maximum sports strength and combat on NCN Channel 11, while the fights will be streamed live on social media.

“So far my biggest challenge is acquiring sponsorship because everyone has concluded their budgets for this year so it’s been very hard.

In my opinion this card will revolutionize amateur boxing for Guyana because I will be introducing Guyana first ever amateur belts,” continued Shoba who is also a mother.

“The greatest help I have received so far is from Commissioner of Police Clifton Hickens and Boxing Coach Sebert Blake, while some of my sponsors are New Hope Service Station, Guyson’s engineering, Buster distributors, Nar Poultry and Kissoonpaul trucking service,” informed Shoba, who encouraged everyone to come with their team and support a night to remember because the stakes are high unlike ever before.

Those interested in providing sponsorship for the Event can contact on telephone number 886-0267.