Charrandass removed as Guyana’s High Commissioner to India

Kaieteur News – Charrandass Persaud, the man who had voted to bring down the Coalition Government back in 2018 was on Wednesday removed as Guyana’s High Commissioner to India after verbally abusing a female animal rights activist last year in India.

Persaud was last year August recorded on camera verbally abusing the woman, Ms. Sonia Ghosh. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said that the matter was closed as the allegations have not been substantiated. In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry said it is aware of material circulating on social media relating to allegations made against Persaud, regarding an incident which occurred on August 1, 2021 on the premises of the High Commissioner’s residence. “This matter, brought to the attention of the Ministry of External Affairs of India by High Commissioner Persaud, was fully investigated by the relevant authorities and a formal response to the High Commission dated September 3, 2022 indicates that, “allegations of sexual abusive words to complainant has [sic] not been substantiated”. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation therefore considers this matter closed.” However, in a video currently making the rounds on Social Media, the High Commissioner can be clearly heard speaking in very coarse language to a woman saying: “I don’t need a dog in my yard alright. You want the dog, take it and put it between your legs…you probably want the dog to F#@% you…that’s what you want. I don’t care… I don’t care who you are. F#@% you!”

Meanwhile, in a televised address Wednesday morning, President Ali said sometime during the course of Tuesday, members of the media sent to him via WhatsApp, a video that was in circulation. He said he did not have the opportunity to review the video as he had a series of meetings at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport with the African EXIM Bank, investors and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. “So, during the course of yesterday, I did not have the opportunity to review any video. Last night (Tuesday) after reviewing the video, I called High Commissioner Charrandass. During our conversation, he related to me that this is an incident that occurred sometime in August last year and the video is not a full reflection of what took place, for a matter of fact, he informed me that the video was not complete in demonstrating exactly what took place.”

President Ali said notwithstanding this, he explained to Mr. Persaud that, “representatives of our country must, on all occasions and every occasion, conduct themselves in the highest order and regard. Mr. Charrandass then communicated to me that this matter was dealt with by the relevant agencies and authorities in India, and that there was no evidence of any misconduct, and for a matter of fact, he was clear of any accusation of sexual harassment,” Ali stated. He said Persaud also shared with him the letter that substantiated this statement. “Notwithstanding all of this, Mr. Charrandass has agreed with me that in keeping with the best interest of Guyana, and the image of Guyana, that he would return home from his posting in India.”

“I want to assure all Guyanese that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of India continue to work every day to strengthen our relationships, the relationship not only with India, but with every other partner across the globe. Mr. Charrandass has agreed that he takes full responsibility for his actions and will return home from this posting. As I would have said, we are therefore going to take all official steps and measures to ensure a smooth transition and to continue to strengthen our work with India and to work on advancing the cause of Guyana, in every capital,” President Ali concluded.

Persaud was accredited back in March 2021 by Ram Nath Kovind, then President of India. At the accreditation ceremony, President Kovind said India enjoys warm and friendly relations with the countries as their ties are deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity. The President also extended his gratitude to the countries for supporting India’s candidature for the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council for the term 2021-22. Additionally, the President said India has been at the forefront of global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to COVID-19. He said under the Government’s Vaccine Maitri Initiative, highly affordable vaccines made in India and have already been distributed to several countries worldwide. To this end, the Ambassadors and High Commissioners expressed gratitude to India for supplying their countries with quantities of the vaccine. To date, Guyana has received from India a donation of 80,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine COVISHIELD, which were made in India. India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Guyana after it gained independence on May 26, 1966.