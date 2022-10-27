Body of man found floating in Mazaruni River

Kaieteur News – The bloated body of an unidentified man was on Tuesday found floating in the Mazuruni River, Region Seven.

According to police, ranks at Bartica were informed of the floating corpse around 15:00hrs by a phone call from a woman. She reportedly told them that a claim holder, Henry Alphonso and his workers spotted what appeared to be a bloated body of a human floating in the Mazaruni River in the vicinity of Barakat Backdam.

Ranks were deployed to the backdam around 10:00hrs on Wednesday to investigate the discovery made. The ranks reported that the corpse was clad in black short pants and a vest.

The human remains were in an advanced sate of decomposition and investigators could not determine if it bore any marks of violence. They removed the body from the river and took it to Bartica. The remains will be further transported the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Georgetown for storage.