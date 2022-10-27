Latest update October 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Baby drowns in Pomeroon River

Oct 27, 2022 News

– was left alone home with another infant as mom goes out to work

Kaieteur News – A mother on Wednesday left her babies at home at Grant Kitty, Lower Pomeroon, Region Two, only to return and find one of them lifeless and floating in a trench.

Jerimiah Rodrigues

Detectives believe that the dead child, Jerimiah Rodrigues, only one-year-old might have fallen into the trench and drowned because there were no marks of violence on his body.  He was spotted floating in the trench around 09:30hrs by his aunt.

His mother, Dacia Torres, told investigators that she had left Rodrigues and her two-month-old baby home to go and work a short distance away.  About an hour later, her sister Candaci Torres shouted for her and said that “Jeremiah floating in the trench”. She rushed over and saw him motionless in the water. Dacia took him out and rushed him to the Charity Hospital but doctors told her he was already dead.

