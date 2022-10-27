AJM Enterprise to host VVIP Section at GMRSC International Race of Champions

Kaieteur News – AJM Enterprise has officially secured the rights to host the VVIP section at the much anticipated GMRSC Race of Champions carded for Sunday 13th November at the South Dakota Race Track. No stranger to racing through their CEO Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed, AJM is poised too wow the VVIP racing fans with a mind-blowing décor and service.

AJM Enterprise is a subsidiary of NM Trucking Auto Sales & Agri Machinery (JUMBO JET), an established Road Freight Transport & Courier Company. The company commenced operation in 1989 and has gained over Thirty-Two Years (32yrs) experience in Transportation, Machinery & Auto Sales. AJM has held the record as the leading provider of specialized equipment accompanied with an exceptional service-oriented team of professionals for decades. The company has now diversified into Oil & Gas, Procurement, Fabrication, Transportation, Catering, Security Services, Vehicle Rentals, Customs Clearance & Bond Cargo Removal, Real Estate Services, Civil Earth Works (Roads & Bridges) and Travel Agency Services.

Hailed as the “premiere auto event of the year” the International Race of Champions is expected to attract thousands of patrons to witness the Caribbean’s top drivers battling for first place on the newly designed track. The event guarantees a spectacular display of driving with the region’s fastest cars in various groups.

Patrons who were able to purchase the super limited tickets can expect a culinary treat with complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner, while quenching their thirst with the unlimited bar complete with all the top shelf alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available.

When contacted CEO of AJM Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed indicated, “Special attention will be placed on the décor and service for this event. We here at AJM understand the concept surrounding a VVIP area and what it entails. The complimentary service will commence at 7am and conclude at 7pm where the prize giving ceremony and after show will kick start.

A 40ft trailer will park directly on the track mere meters away from AJM’s VVIP stand and deck where all the winners will converge for the official ceremony. As the sun goes down the Dj’s will turn up the volume for the after show that’s expected to be the highlight of the day.

We guarantee that the experience will top your expectations and we seek to enter a four year contract with the GMRSC to maintain and host the VVIP Stand. Tickets are very limited and in extremely high demand so I urge patrons to get them while stocks last. The venue can only accommodate a certain amount for the experience to be felt. Once we reach that capacity we will not be over crowding to cause discomfort to our guests. So be part of inaugural International Race of Champions VVIP experience at the newly remodeled track.”