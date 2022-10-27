Latest update October 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

$74M estimated to upgrade Anna Regina, Bartica & West Ruimveldt fire stations

Oct 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing to roll out a number of construction and rehabilitation projects at three fire stations across the country for an estimated cost of $74.6 million.

During a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office, it was revealed that the ministry will be executing rehabilitation works at the West Ruimveldt Fire Station for an estimated cost of $20 million, construction of a trestle, bridge and fence at the Officers living quarters at Anna Regina Fire Station for an estimated cost of $11 million and construction of an appliance bay area and fence at the Bartica Fire Station for an estimated cost of $43 million. As reported on, the Ministry was allocated some $21 billion this year from the national budget while out of that the Guyana Fire Service received $2 billion to roll out its plans for the year. Below are the contractors and their bids:

 

Ministry of Home Affairs

Rehabilitation to workshop and fire station at West Ruimveldt Fire Station.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of trestle, bridge and fence at offices and living quarters at Anna Regina Fire Station.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of appliance bay and fence at Bartica Fire Station.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

