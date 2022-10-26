US$43M IDB loan to help Guyana build 4 new primary schools, upgrade 13 others

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana, with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is working to increase effectiveness in the delivery of primary education. It intends to do this by focusing on accelerated learning and skills development, technology integration into teaching and learning, implementing an Education Management Information System (EMIS) and embarking on the construction of four primary schools as well as critical infrastructure improvements to 13 others.

The foregoing is expected to be accomplished through a project currently being developed by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Education, Social Sector Unit of the IDB. The project is called, ‘Transforming Guyana’s Education Sector.’ Upon completion, the initiative is expected to ensure that the country has the required human capital to manage and drive economic growth and diversification.

The programme is being implemented through two operations over a period of eight years, with each operation expected to have an implementation period of four years. According to the IDB, the Support for Educational Recovery and Transformation Project is the first of these two operations and focuses on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It lays the foundation for the transformation of the primary education sector, most importantly addressing the unequal delivery of education across regions.

The first aspect of the project is estimated to cost US$43 Million, meanwhile, the second individual operation will continue to support the transformation of education possibly in early childhood and primary education

Regarding Component One of the Support for Educational Recovery and Transformation Project, the IDB said this entails building 21st century schools at a cost of US$33M. The financial institution said the purpose of this component is to, among other things, finalize the update of MoE’s non-academic building standards and design a prototype; expand access to primary education through the construction and outfitting of four new schools; rehabilitate, extend, and equip existing schools in the Hinterland regions, and complete audits and design plans for schools to be rehabilitated in the second operation.

That component will also involve several other sub-components, one of which will be dedicated to finalizing the MoE’s non-academic standards and design of prototype for urban and peri-urban schools to the tune of US$200,000. This is to ensure that the new construction will follow modern building standards. Loan resources will also finance technical assistance to finish updating the MoE’s non-academic standards and develop a prototype for primary schools.

The updates will focus on identification of spaces required to ensure a safe learning space, aligned with the renewed curriculum, providing architectural guidelines for its construction; specification of comfort conditions (i.e.: ventilation, lighting, noise, room temperature) and required civil works to meet the standards plus modifications to be performed in existing schools; and adaptation and mitigation to climate change, by providing architectural and construction guidelines to ensure the resilience of new construction to extreme weather events (main focus in floods).

In another sub-component which is focused on expanding access and quality of infrastructure (US$10.2 million), this will finance the construction of four new primary schools following updated non-academic standards, incorporating climate sustainability and resilience criteria (promoting water and energy efficiency, and using building materials with low embodied energy).

The newly constructed schools will meet increased demand for school spaces and reduce the overcrowding of existing schools in these areas: Recht Door Zee, Tuschen Housing Scheme, Wisroc and Tabatinga. In addition, the sub-component will finance the design and supervision consulting services; construction works by qualified contractors; connectivity installations and service for the duration of the project; materials and equipment for the schools including modular furniture, and the development of maintenance plans for the different systems and subsequent training for head teachers (principal) and teachers about maintenance requirements. Kaieteur News understands that 1,600 students will benefit from the construction of the four schools.

In another subcomponent, the IDB said it will focus on the rehabilitation, extensions and outfitting of schools to the tune of US$22 Million. This will finance the upgrading of existing primary schools in the Hinterland regions (specifically One, Seven, Eight and 9) based on the results of the school mapping exercise using the following selection criteria: enrolment rates, deficient infrastructure conditions, and location in Hinterland region.

The bank said the projected work includes retrofitting and extension of existing facilities aligned with the updated non-academic standards, including increased comfort in classrooms, accessibility for persons with disability, and reduced energy and water consumption. Additionally, the schools will be provided with essential services (water and energy), and connectivity. It is expected that approximately 3,261 students in the Hinterland regions will benefit from the improved learning environment.

In another subcomponent, the IDB said this will address designs for schools in the Second Operation of the project and is expected to cost US$.6M. Loan resources will finance technical assistance to prepare technical designs for schools that will be included in the second operation. The IDB said the list of schools to be considered will be developed once the school mapping exercise is completed.

Speaking to the second massive aspect, that is to say, Component Two of the Support for Educational Recovery and Transformation Project, the financial institution said US$4.6M will be dedicated to digital infrastructure to improve the quality of education services in the schools. It will also cater for the provision of devices and learning materials to vulnerable populations. The bank said 4,106 students from Grades Two to Six and their 165 teachers will benefit from the digital devices provided.

In addition to the three project components described above, the loan will also support project management, monitoring and evaluation and audits at a cost of US$2.5 million.