T&T’s cricketer Chelsea Latif here to attend UG

Consideration is there to play for her dad’s Country

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Twenty-two-year-old Trinidadian female cricketer Chelsea Latif is the daughter of former Berbice U-19 and Senior Inter-County, Bowling All-Rounder Luke Latif who was a standby for Guyana’s 1989 U-19 team, while her grandfather was one of the best Umpires in Berbice, Guyana.

Luke still plays club cricket in Trinidad, while his wife and Chelsea’s Mom, Avaian Latif is the official scorer for his club.

Chelsea played club, zonal (Central Zone), and school cricket and in Secondary School as a medium fast bowler.

“Cricket has been a part of my life from an early age. My parents are well involved in cricket in Trinidad. Growing up watching the sport allowed me to develop a natural gravitation. For as long as I can remember, cricket has always been part of my life.

Naturally, my bowling action arose from a very young age I’d spend time helping my dad warm up before his matches. As such, I would try to copy his bowling action & not long after, it became a natural adaptation.

My fondness of bowling comes mainly from watching him bowl,” explained Chelsea, who declined the invitation to addend the T&T’s U-19 trials because she was writing exams at that time.

Chelsea in now in Guyana where will spend five years at University of Guyana’s School of Medicine to pursue studies in the Bachelors of Medicine, Bachelors of Surgery (MBBS) degree programmes.

The talented lass know the value of balancing sport with Academics.

She attended Couva East Secondary School and the University of the West Indies (St. Augustine Campus) Faculty of Science and Technology and especially enjoys Biology, Chemistry & Physics.

“I inquired about whether there was a female’s team in Georgetown from several male cricketers and was told that Transport Sports Club has a good female programme so I joined.

The highest level of cricket that I played in Trinidad would be 2nd division for club. However, I did train in TT u17 and 19 developmental squads for a year, after which I stepped down to focus on my studies. Prior to the pandemic, I played for Strikers Women’s Cricket Club,” said Chelsea, who is staying at the UG Dormitory.

Since Chelsea will spend five years she was asked if she was invited to trials would she want to represent her Father’s Country.

“It’s a consideration but I’m not sure if I will be able to accommodate it due to the amount of time my studies take.

Balancing cricket and studying is very easy for me. I have been doing it for more than five years & it’s become more of a necessity to mix my academics with an extra-curricular. Cricket has been an avenue for me to relax after long hours of studying.

I think it improves my focus and ability to think. It is important to find an avenue where you can take a step back from studying, luckily I was able to blend studying and cricket to find that perfect balance that keeps me going,” informed Chelsea who was born on August, 23, 2000 at the Mt. Hope Women’s Hospital, Trinidad.

Chelsea, who when she younger, admired Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, believes there isn’t a great variation between Trinidadian and Guyanese Cultures.

“After being here for three weeks, yes, I believe I’m settled, however I found it difficult getting used to travelling (catching Mini-buses) because I’m not used to public transportation.

Because of school, I was not able to go out much. I have however visited Giftland mall & Movietowne. I also attended a few club cricket matches at DCC, QC and Malteenoes,” continued the Trini whose favourite food is Curried Duck.

“Thus far, I owe a great deal of thanks to Mr. Anil Beharry, Ms. Annalisa Beharry & their family for guiding & assisting me since I’ve been here,” added the charming young lady who enjoys spending time with friends.

“My parents have always been on my side & supported my journey in cricket.

I miss home a lot and I look forward to any break from school to return to Trinidad,” concluded Chelsea.