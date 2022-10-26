Latest update October 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

To fail to prepare is to prepare to fail

Kaieteur News – A COVID wave is coming. The winter season is approaching and with the cold comes a spike in COVID cases and deaths. Dis is what Dem Boys does be worried about because when America sneeze, de whole world does catch a cold.

And de Americans and de Europeans preparing fuh an autumn and winter spike. Dem know when de place get cold, people, like in de days of de cavemen, does huddle together and stay indors more and dat is jus de conditions wah de virus looking for fuh spread.

America preparing fuh an increase in COVID 19 over de nest few months. Once cases rise in Uncle Sam it gan spread to Guyana. Day has been de pattern. So we muss prepare for a wave. Dem old people does sey dat to fail to prepare is to prepare to fail.

But it nah look as if de government prepared. Up to now dem nah advise de population about de third booster shot. Dem bin tell people how de protection from de vaccines does begin to wane after four months. Well is more than 4 months since de last booster shout bin administered and de public nah hearing about another round of booster shots.

Joe Biden, de President of America tek de bivalent booster shot. Dat is supposed to protect yuh against some of dem new variants. Dem boys nah hear whether Guyana put in an order as yet fuh dah new booster shot.

Talk half. Leff half !

