Dear Editor,

Many have seen our people’s political Pandits of Guyana eschew a “new” purport of Diwali, skewing the messaging and making it malleable to the needs of diktat. That Divali has been regaled to a celebration of “Rama’s return” as outlined in the Guyana “Rag” and state verbiage, as was with the previous Government, is insulting to the meaning and context of the festival itself.

This Diwali, many ‘Hindu’ Politicians have replaced religious symbolism with their mugshots on virtual postcards. They gleefully send these to everyone with a new mantra, “worship me”. So much like Hiranyakashyapu of the past – but that is another story. Meanwhile, the Silence of some Pandits typifies the syndrome of seeing no evil, hearing no evil, but certainly speaking evil even while the gold chains of worshippers clang around their necks.

Is Diwali only about the return of Lord Rama from the forest?

Editor, Diwali is much more than that loose and watered-down illusion created by the so-called anointed Political Pandits.

Numerous so-called religious leaders were dumb during the APNU reign of terror. They told me there were scared. They placed political loyalty superior to Dharma and righteousness. I remember walking out of a “Hindu Core Group” that wanted to honour Granger even in the face of the blatant rigging and trampling of our Constitution. I said NO, and walked out of that meeting. My Rama, my Dayanand, inspired me to put my head up high and walk – even as some Pandits voted “yes” to the constitutional rape.

Now, these ‘religious leaders’ continue to be silent – but this time, they help to hold the hands that are dipping into gold from our motherland. Dharma is being trampled and locked away to ensure their desires to dip, double dip and eke out the wealth away from the needy fingers of our poor people to whom the national treasures genuinely belong.

Meanwhile, we behave as though the singing of a bhajan or the dancing of a tune by a Politician – weirdly similar to APNU’s Buju time is the panacea. Drink and be merry and forget that you are starving. Drink, be merry, and forget that there will be nothing for your grandchildren because we are rubbing it all off now. Eat, drink and be merry; dance away. Why worry about Dharti Ma (Mother Earth)? No worry. That is the mantra, supplanted all over, the new culture, the new Diwali’s brainchild, the new Phagwah’s brainchild.

Mr Editor, Rama, that great Lord Rama – stood up and fought against tyranny, corruption and abuse. He even trained wild animals to build an army to defeat the dictatorship. People were too beaten under the control of the state’s wealth, and the fear of victimization was too great for the poor; Ravana would constantly give handouts to his people, and when they opposed him, Ravan sent his men to attack and vilify them. Ravan and his merry men were the only ones with wealth; they took all the state contracts, kept their buddies satisfied, bought all the fancy things for themselves, and justified it all in their “worship”. They changed laws to suit themselves and law enforcement was corrupt, the courts were at the King’s bidding, the treasury was stocked from the poor’s inhumane taxes, and the state resources were never allowed to trickle down. The people were cowed, absolutely controlled by Ravan’s henchmen who included priests, wife-abusers, rapists, kidnappers and property owners – and done so with the mighty hand of Ravan held aloft by the support of the priests and religious leaders.

But, My lord Rama, our Lord Rama came, and he vanquished evil!!

Ravan is no more, even though there continue to be copy-cats – and the priests of Ravan wear modern garb today in their grab for wealth being stolen from the plate of the hungry children.

But Rama, my Lord Rama, lives on in every heartbeat of anyone who dares to allow their inner voice to speak. So, Diwali celebrates Rama’s VICTORY over evil! Rama led a revolution against tyranny and the unethical leaders of the time. Diwali celebrates the start of the people’s revolution by Lord Hanuman by lighting a fire that ignited all of Lanka.

Editor, the great and numerous meanings and symbolism of Diwali is too much to enumerate here.

I wish to add another quickly: The Great Maharishi, Dayanand Saraswati gave up his life to free his people of tyranny. He died on a Diwali day. His fight was for swarajya (self-rule), equality for women, justice for all, children’s rights, human right for all and a banishment of the caste system – and freedom and right of worship for all. He was forceful in his rejection of unethical and corrupt leaders and was killed for his stance against them. Anyone who calls themselves an Arya Samajist must hold up the Maharishi’s life’s message. Speak out when there is wrong, do not close your eyes just because a wrong did not impact you directly! Krinvanto vishvanaryam! Unfortunately, many so-called Arya Samajists have been reduced to mala-machines for Politicians.

Editor, the simplistic messages of the current and past Government merely brush against the depth of the symbolism of Diwali. And our Hindu Priests honor and worship them.

I humbly say that we are blessed with the great gift of Mother Lakshmi to this country, that is, our sudden-found immense wealth. But sadly, we are actively embracing destruction. Our poor are getting poorer as they wait for handouts, job banks are for the loyal, long-term wealth is in the grave and the small voices that dare to speak out earn Ravan-like venom enwrapped in narcissistically justifiable packages.

Nevertheless, Happy Diwali to one and all for us to introspect and strive for better. Better must come. May the true import of Diwali be realized by us all. Let us introspect deeply. Let light and truth conquer evil. As the Sanskrit verse says, मित्राणि धन धान्यानि प्रजानां सम्मतानिव | जननी जन्म भूमिश्च स्वर्गादपि गरीयसी || “Friends, riches, and luxury are highly honoured in this world, but mother and motherland are superior even to heaven.” Allow Rama to rise in your heart, and He will. Remember Maharishi Dayanand, and he will inspire us all.

Those great revolutionaries live on! Jai Raama, Jai Maharishi Dayanand! Jai Ho!

Namaste and sincere thanks for this space,

Dr. Yog Mahadeo