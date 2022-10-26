Return of Rishi: trouble every step of the way

Dear Editor,

Suddenly in merry old England, outsider Rishi Sunak is inside 10 Downing. As I ponder developments, I wonder about the long run two years from now, when it counts with Conservative voters, the grassroots that may not have too much use for a ‘roots man.’ I think in all of this, resurgent candidate, now Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is going to get a taste of the atmosphere lived with by Sydney Poitier in ‘Guess who’s Coming to Dinner’…. He already faces intra-party wars with special interests, controversy about his ascension (“coronation not election”), anger and doubts about him inside his own party, and some issues that would make a potential saint into a serial sinner. Why would anyone aspire to the PM’s job in this chaotic environment?

For sure, Rishi Sunak has the right kind of pedigree. The right school(s). The right tie. The right clubs. The right patrons. I fancy his chances for now; staying power in the political marathon ahead that can be settled by making the right moves. Slow and steady should be the stride. My thought is that he owes a debt to Liz Truss, and in more than one way. First, he can’t do more wrongs than the former PM managed to compile into her ill-fated six-week tenancy with the leadership scepter. Second, the appointment of Mr. Kwarteng, to stand in stewardship over the cash does the new man a good turn, and could serve as a conditioner and a softener, paving the way. This was despite his, ah, unfamiliar look, his out of place (to the voting masses) shadow, in that high office. Indeed, the foreigners are taking over, including the plum jobs. And they are not even from those places that led to Brexit. What is Jolly Old England coming to! Third, since Mr. Sunak comes across as the best PM, credentials and track record wise, to deal with what is largely a crisis about money, then those Tories now have their man, and it is “unite or die” like the new PM says. Yes, Prime Minister, is how I respond.

In good old American, this is where the rubber meets the road. That is, he must prove himself, and has a short and unforgiving space to do so. In his favor is the fact that the Conservative Party lives and dies with the man from Oxford and Goldman Sachs, and California dreamin’ leanings. Let’s face the reality, as it stood. Ms. Penny was plenty pounds short when the circumstances facing Englishmen and women are considered. Mr. Sunak was the best man for the PM job, but he had to walk through fire and ice to get to Downing Street. His ace was that he kept quiet and his cool during the last 6 weeks. Now some of his earlier promises can come to haunt, tie his hands. His best defense is that circumstances have changed.

Separately, I wonder what the new Monarch is going to make of all of this, given that he already has Meghan to deal with, and now he has this fellow to meet and greet, through stiff upper lip and all. I call it the revenge of Gandhi, and Churchill’s worst nightmare. Sunak has the surge, rides majestically(sorry, prime ministerially) atop Britannica’s waves currently but,looking ahead, I am doubtful that the staying power is there, come 2025. Labor and the others are baying for blood, and they sense their moment may not be two years away, but right now. My hang-up with Mr. Sunak is that he is too white bread, not too much a man of the ordinary folk. Just look at his past, as impressive as it is. He has been touched by the right circumstances and the right people. But of the common touch for the common people, well I am yet to see that in him. They don’t teach that at Oxford and Stanford these days, which is what, ironically, stands him in good stead. First, it was Kohli and his 82 not out, now it is Rishi and his move towards Number 10. The Indians are coming. Ye gods! They are inside the gates, it’s Bollywood time.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall