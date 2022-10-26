Organisers intrigued with opening round

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament…

– Female tourney kicks off Saturday

Kaieteur News – Two nights of competition are already in the history books for the 2022 edition of the MVP Sports Futsal Tournament, which commenced Thursday last and continued on Saturday, October 22, at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

The Petra organised event has had all 24 male teams put forth their opening arguments, with the ladies’ campaign billed to commence on Saturday, October 29, according to the organiser.

When Kaieteur News had an opportunity to speak with Director of Petra, Troy Mendonca, he said his team was very elated with the return of the tournament. “We at Petra are extreme grateful to get the MVP Sports Futsal Tournament up and running after the dreaded pandemic forced it into a hiatus like every other event on our calendar.”

“This was all possible with the immediate response of our sponsor, MVP Sports, with support for Ansa McAl and of course the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport. We had some intense football played over the past two nights and we expect it to only get better for the fans that come out to support.”

“We also had a great response from the football fraternity and are welcoming more fans to come out and support the tournament and witness some great futsal,” Mendonca stated.

On Saturday it was another goal-frenzy as Stabroek Ballers, Future Stars, Vengy FC, Campbellville and Back Circle all secured wins with a bounty of goals. The other team to pick up a win was Sparta, who were fixed to take on Channel 9, but were awarded a walkover victory in the final match of the prematurely-ended night.

Stabroek Ballers won against Melanie, 7 – 2. Henery Sampson (10’), Shemar Welch (10’, 17’), Dorwin George (2’) and Dacosta Aboagye (6’, 16’, 18’) were Stabroek Ballers’ scorers while Marlon Forrester (12’) and Malacaih Grannum (11’) scored for the opposition.

Future Stars then destroyed Crane 10 – 3 as goals from Jamal Cozier (8’, 9’), Keron Solomon (18’), Ronaldo Dover (6’, 7’, 20’), Raushan Ritch (12’) and Tyrese Dennis (2’, 8’, 16’) overpowered the efforts of

Crane’s Andres Marcano (2’, 20’) and Dexter Marshall (4’).

Overtime was needed to decide the winner of the Swag versus Vengy FC match. Edgardo Herriea (21’, 23’, 25’) scored a hat-trick for Vengy while Dexaniel Gomez (14’, 26’) turned it a brace to go with the gifted own goal from the opposition. For Swag, Omar Beweley (13’), Kosi Gentle (27’) and Andre Meyers (22’) were their goal scorers.

Martin Bethel’s marvelous five goal performance propelled Campbellville to a 5 – 4 win over Albouystown. Bethel scored in the 4th, 5th, 11th, 15th and 19th minutes while Albouystown’s scorers were Andrew Murray Jr (7’, 13’), Sheldon Forde (2’) and Marlon Nedd (10’).

Back Circle claimed a comfortable 3 – 0 win against Vryhied’s Lust. Scorers Stephan Reynolds (6’), David George (8’) and Jamaine Beckles (13’) accounted for the goal that led to victory.

Meanwhile, the spectator with ticket number 934, Roy Cossou, was the winner of the $10,000 MVP Sports Gift Card on the second night.

The tournament continues on Thursday at the National Gymnasium with six matches on the card.

However, later today Petra will be distributing equipment to every team involved in this tournament to assist in their practice sessions.