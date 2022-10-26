Miner found guilty of raping underage girl

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old miner on Tuesday was found guilty of raping an underage girl on October 24, 2020 on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The convicted rapist, Rafael Doobay, made his court appearance at the Suddie High Court before Judge Jo-Ann-Barlow. A 12-member jury heard that on October 24, 2020, on the Essequibo Coast, Doobay engaged in sexual activities with a female who was below the age of sixteen-years-old.

According to reports, the suspect and victim are known to each other. It was alleged that on the night of October 24, 2020, Doobay showed up at a friend’s home and where the girl was staying. She reportedly opened the door and let him in. He then forced himself on the girl while the rest of the family was sound asleep. Doobay had initially pleaded not guilty to the offence, however, the 12-member-jury on Tuesday returned a unanimous verdict finding him guilty of the crime. Doobay will be sentenced on November 15, 2022.