Latest update October 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Miner found guilty of raping underage girl  

Oct 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old miner on Tuesday was found guilty of raping an underage girl on October 24, 2020 on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Convicted rapist, Rafael Doobay

The convicted rapist, Rafael Doobay, made his court appearance at the Suddie High Court before Judge Jo-Ann-Barlow.  A 12-member jury heard that on October 24, 2020, on the Essequibo Coast, Doobay engaged in sexual activities with a female who was below the age of sixteen-years-old.

According to reports, the suspect and victim are known to each other. It was alleged that on the night of October 24, 2020, Doobay showed up at a friend’s home and where the girl was staying. She reportedly opened the door and let him in. He then forced himself on the girl while the rest of the family was sound asleep. Doobay had initially pleaded not guilty to the offence, however, the 12-member-jury on Tuesday returned a unanimous verdict finding him guilty of the crime.  Doobay will be sentenced on November 15, 2022.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

CWSS tightens grip on the lead ahead of final round

CWSS tightens grip on the lead ahead of final round

Oct 26, 2022

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Tournament… – Golden Grove, Cummings Lodge & Dolphin also win Kaieteur News – Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) are still marginally in the...
Read More
Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey Championship flicks off

Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey...

Oct 26, 2022

Fernandes ‘squash’ national associations on athletes’ treatment

Fernandes ‘squash’ national associations on...

Oct 26, 2022

AAG to host IGG trials on Sunday at Leonora

AAG to host IGG trials on Sunday at Leonora

Oct 26, 2022

Organisers intrigued with opening round

Organisers intrigued with opening round

Oct 26, 2022

Herstelling B, Sandpipers and Peter’s Hall record victories

Herstelling B, Sandpipers and Peter’s Hall...

Oct 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Mistakes were made

    Kaieteur News – Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom yesterday. In his first address he did not... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]