Henrietta needle Queenstown to end the first round undefeated; Dartmouth trounce Tapakuma

Latest update October 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 26, 2022 Sports
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – Essequibo/Pomeroon FA
Kaieteur News – Another flawless display from Henrietta saw them come away with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Queenstown to end their first-round campaign in the Essequibo Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League on Sunday afternoon last at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground, unbeaten.
The other match on the day produced a comfortable 4-0 victory for Dartmouth Determinators over Tapakuma FC which also closed the first-round campaign for Dartmouth on a high, their third win in four matches.
The Henrietta vs Queenstown clash produced a humdinger of a battle between the two sides, much to the enjoyment of their respective fan base. Neither of the two teams allowed the other to get the better of them as the goalkeepers kept a clean sheet for the most part.
It was until two minutes to go before the final whistle in the 70-minute dual, that the relentless efforts of Henrietta paid off when they were awarded a penalty because of an infringement in the area. Erron Caesar was given the responsibility to take the kick from the penalty mark in a very tense atmosphere and he made no mistake burying the shot to seal the win for his team whilst keeping their unbeaten record intact. The defeat for Queenstown was their second in three outings so far.
In the day’s other clash, it was smooth sailing for Dartmouth Determinators, which, on the back of a first-half hat-trick from Sachel Marks, trounced Tapakuma, 4-0. Marks was on target in the 12th, 33rd, and 35th, minute with the other goal scored by Martin Garrawayin the 27th minute.
Latest Points Table
Team P W L D GF GA GD Points
Henrietta United 4 4 0 0 9 4 +5 12
Dartmouth Determinators 4 3 1 0 20 6 +14 9
Tapakuma FC 3 1 2 0 3 6 -3 3
Queenstown United 3 0 2 1 2 6 -4 1
Good Hope FC 4 0 3 1 3 16 -13 1
Oct 26, 2022GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Tournament… – Golden Grove, Cummings Lodge & Dolphin also win Kaieteur News – Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) are still marginally in the...
Oct 26, 2022
Oct 26, 2022
Oct 26, 2022
Oct 26, 2022
Oct 26, 2022
Kaieteur News – Mr. Rishi Sunak has created history which is not likely to be repeated in the distant future. How could... more
Kaieteur News – Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom yesterday. In his first address he did not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]