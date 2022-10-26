GSA Nex-Gen School’s Coaching Academy continues

Latest update October 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 26, 2022 Sports
By Sean Devers
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Nex-Gen Primary School’s Coaching Primary programme sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc located on the East Bank of Demerara continued last Friday in the City with five Schools being provided with Coaching sessions.
The GCA is the only Association in Demerara that is presently conducting Coaching sessions in Schools, while Berbice is the only other place that focuses on Schools Coaching through the BCB.
There were sessions at the Ketley Primary coached by former Guyana female player Akaze Thompson.
Rama Krishna Primary coached by Kervin Ross, St Anne’s Agricola Primary by Pernell Christie, Redeemer Primary by Dorian Best and South Ruimveldt Primary was coached by Kenroy Joseph.
The eight-week programme, which was launched on September 14 and ends on the third week on November and involves eight schools with 400 students; half of them being Girls and other half being Boys.
At the completion of the programme, 14 of the best students of each school (7 boys & 7girls) will be taken on a tour of Queen College before going onto the QC ground for a competition.
GCA President Neil Barry said that he was by the enthusiasm shown and the excitement generated for the students.
“We (GCA) feel that at the Primary School level is the best time get children involved in cricket and hopefully when they get to Secondary School some of them would have developed the basics and that into club cricket,” Barry who has nine First-Class matches.
“It’s a long term development program and half of the 400 students we are targeting are females since female cricket is important we are trying to attract more of them to game,” added the 56-year-old Barry.
The Transport Sports Clubs, led by Shawn Massiah and Kevin Ross, has a female programme which has about 15 females involved.
Oct 26, 2022GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Tournament… – Golden Grove, Cummings Lodge & Dolphin also win Kaieteur News – Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) are still marginally in the...
Oct 26, 2022
Oct 26, 2022
Oct 26, 2022
Oct 26, 2022
Oct 26, 2022
Kaieteur News – Mr. Rishi Sunak has created history which is not likely to be repeated in the distant future. How could... more
Kaieteur News – Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom yesterday. In his first address he did not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]