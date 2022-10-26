Fernandes ‘squash’ national associations on athletes’ treatment

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Nicolette Fernandes has played many match-winning strokes in her illustrious career, however, her best yet might just be her missive in yesterday’s Kaieteur News where the country’s most decorated squash player spoke eloquently on several key issues in sports, particularly the treatment of our athletes.

Fernandes is squash’s most famous athlete and one of the most polarizing figures in local sports, while also representing Guyana in basketball as well.

She’s also known as a fierce hockey player, but, over her eminent years donning the colours of the Golden Arrowhead around the world, Fernandes was never known as the type of athlete that speaks out on issues affecting sports and athletes’ development in Guyana – at least until now.

In a Letter to the Editor, Fernandes gave a detailed account of the events that involved boxer Keevin Allicock, at the South American Games in Paraguay, while stating her support for the Youth Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

“There is little more exhilarating for an athlete than to compete with the name of your country emblazoned on your clothing. It can sometimes give you extraordinary powers and will to give more of yourself, so much so that throughout my professional career I printed “Guyana” on all my competitive clothes, whether I was playing for my country or not,” Fernandes lamented.

She added, that there is also an unspoken expectation that while representing Guyana, athletes must adhere to standards of behaviour that will reflect pride and respect for our nation. “If we fall short, which we will as we are in the end as mortal as everyone else, it is up to our relevant governing sporting bodies to hold us accountable.”

After playing a forehand against the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) for their response to Allicock’s letter, Fernandes said she was heartbroken with the lack of empathy on display.

“We are all on our journeys, whether it be in life or sport,” Fernandes stated, however, she further lamented, “For national athletes, our journeys become part of the nation’s story; a part of the national narrative.”

“For the last 30 years, I have had the honour and pleasure of representing our country in sport. Without a doubt, I am at the very end of my sporting career. And this is why I feel obligated to speak up,” Fernandes said.

She noted that for the majority of her 30 years involved in sports, mostly at the highest level, she was fearful of speaking out about how some national associations/federations have failed their athletes.

“We now live in an age of screens and sedentary lifestyles. An age where fewer and fewer children venture out to the dwindling playgrounds and dilapidated sports facilities in our communities. It is an age where those responsible for sport at a national level believe that a photo-op with a politician, and a slap on the back, will be enough to keep us happy and to encourage future sporting greatness. If this is the strategy, we will soon have no athletes. Shouldn’t national athletes expect something more? Shouldn’t we be less fearful about asking for it?” Fernandes said.

Fernandes, 39, highlighted that she’s at the end of her sporting career. As such, speaking out is to see national athletes valued, supported and receiving the same dedication and care from governing bodies “as we athletes have consistently put into our sports while wearing that Guyana uniform. Despite all this, national athletes continue to feel the power and pride of the Guyana uniform.”

The 2010 South American Games gold medallist, who also returned to the games this year to claim silver, said as a member of the National Athletes’ Commission, she’s committed to holding the country’s administrators accountable and encouraged younger athletes to do the same.