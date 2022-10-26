East Coast Titan target Masters Category trophy at Prime Minister’s Softball Cup

Kaieteur News – East Coast Titan are set to participate in the Masters Category at the upcoming Prime Minister’s Softball Cup T20 tournament.

The three-day extravaganza is billed for November 11-13 with first and second round matches slated for Georgetown while all the finals to be played at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

There will be three male categories including the Masters (Over-40), the Legends (Over-50) and Open (round-arm bowling). Four female teams are scheduled to feature as well.

Again the mega softball tournament will be run by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The winning teams for the male category will pocket $600,000 and a trophy. Other incentives for individual, outstanding performances are at stake. The ladies champion side will take home $200,000 with a trophy as well along with more prizes. Entrance fee is absolutely free!

Meanwhile, Manager of East Coast Titan Rafman Ali has expressed great optimism that his team can be victorious on this occasion.

The team is set to make its debut in this six-year-old tournament which has attracted teams from New York, Florida, Canada and across Guyana.

“Is about going there and play positive cricket; we [are] anxious to compete and I believe in all my players,” Ali, who will be playing as well, declared.

He also took the opportunity to thank several of the sponsors who helped form the team with their support a year ago and those are: Boy Mechanical Shop, Sheldon Superbet, Vishaul Kissoon Transport, Kennedy Construction of New York, USA and R.B. General Construction, Electrical Supply and Janitorial Services.

“I must say thanks for these sponsors; we are grateful to them and now I want to make them proud; this is a huge tournament and we have got to bring our best game; thanks also to the League for inviting us to take part and we looking forward to make the opportunity count,” the hard-hitting batsman Alli pointed-out.

He stressed the importance of committed cricket as well citing that his experienced skipper Randy Etwaroo will be responsible and at the same be a champion leader.

Apart from Etwaroo, the batting will hinge around Dindyal Lackhan, Vick Kissoon, Rudolph Johnson, Alli, Reyaz Khan and versatile all-rounder Asif Ally.

“We have a good bunch of guys eager to represent East Coast Titan; we have done well and we want to continue to do a fantastic job especially at this Prime Minister’s Cup,” Alli commented.

Some of the teams to participate in the Masters category are: defending champion Fisherman Masters, Regal, Success Masters, Corriverton (New York), Hibernia Strikers, Softball Cricket Canada and New York Softball Cricket League.