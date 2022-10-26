Latest update October 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Diwali night fire leaves six homeless

Oct 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Six persons are now homeless after a fire on Monday ravaged their home at Palmyra Village, Canje, Bebice.

Fire gutted the Palmyra property of Boodnarine Dhanraj

Boodnarine Dhanraj, 52 of Lot 77 Palmyra is estimating over $6 Million in losses following the blaze that completely destroyed the house he lived in with his wife and four children ages 22, 20, 17 and 14.

According to Dhanraj, they lit diyas to celebrate Diwali around 18:00hrs and were gathered in the bottom flat with other family members. He stated that no one was in the upper flat of the house and no diyas were placed there but it was while his grandchildren were playing in the yard that he heard them screaming.

Dhanraj who was in his hammock said he jumped up and ran towards his grandchildren and headed to the front of the house when he saw smoke and flames emanating from the upper flat of the building, this was around 18:20 hrs. “Dem children went outside playing and dem holler, me went in the hammock and me get up and come out with my grandchildren dem and then me turn back and see the house on fire,” he recalled.

Boodnarine Dhanraj and his family are seeking public assistance to rebuild their home

Dhanraj who is a security guard said the situation has left him in distress because he has worked all his life to build a comfortable home for himself and family. They are currently forced to stay at Dhanraj mother’s home, located in the same yard.

The family says they are open to assistance of any kind just to get them back on their feet. Those willing to assist can contact Dhanraj on 633-8185.

