CWSS tightens grip on the lead ahead of final round

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Tournament…

– Golden Grove, Cummings Lodge & Dolphin also win

Kaieteur News – Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) are still marginally in the lead in the Petra organised GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football Tournament, following a dominant sixth round win on Monday at the Ministry of Education Ground.

The team from the Mining Town brushed aside President’s College, 3 – 0, to give them their first loss off the tournament. With that win, CWSS have now moved on to 15 points, only one point ahead of their closest competitor, with the final round just a few days away. They have five wins and a loss in the six matches they’ve played.

President’s College on the other hand, remain in third on 11 points after accumulating three wins, two draws and a loss. However, they must be commended for a good effort against the tournament leader in the penultimate round.

CWSS were led by the three ‘Ks’; Krishtian Lewis (34’), Kelon Hintzen (45’) and Kemani Field (48’), the players that successfully capitalised when the opposition erred in defence.

The day’s second match was a bottom-of-the-table encounter; Dolphin steamroll West Ruimveldt, 5 – 1, to propel themselves closer to the top of the table. The win takes Dolphin to eight points, but they still remain in sixth, above only West Ruimveldt and Friendship, respectively.

In Dolphin’s victory, Nicholas Tappin (6’) and Jequan Cole (8) gave their side a comfortable two-goal lead before West Ruimveldt’s Elijah Marcus (20’) made it a one-possession game. Reaquan Corbin extended the lead once again in the 30th minute then Jamal Williams (46’) and Gerry Burnette (60’) scored to push the triumph way beyond doubt.

The struggle continued for the Friendship team that suffered their sixth consecutive loss. It proved yet another tough encounter for them as they lost, 5 – 0, to Cummings Lodge. While Friendship remain last without a point on the board, Cummings Lodge welcomed the three-points, which now have them on nine points in fifth place.

Fabian Figueria (13’, 33’) led the attack for Cummings Lodge with a performance that produced a double while a goal each came from the opening scorer, Antwan Samuels (17’), and the final goal scorer, Nicholas Watts (40’).

During the encounter, while the winning side led with two goals, more misery was added to Friendship’s tab as Randy Springer was responsible for an own goal in the 26th minute.

Golden Grove’s clash with North Ruimveldt, the final match of the day, had a lot riding on it for both sides, which entered the match in second and fourth place, respectively, with only a point separating them. However, the match ended 3 – 1 in Golden Grove’s favour.

This means, Golden Grove stay in second on 14 points while North Ruimveldt have to settle in fourth a little longer on ten points.

It was an eventful match that ended under lights. North Ruimveldt, with a chance of leaping into third if a win was secured, drew first blood in the 19th minute when Hansjie Camacho found the back of the net.

Although ahead, comfort wasn’t a luxury afforded to North Ruimveldt, after the second place holders added some urgency to their play. Soon, their efforts were rewarded when Kelon Croal secured the equaliser in the 28th minute, to pull his side back into contention for the win.

They then gained the lead in the 34th minute, compliments of Kelvin Richardson. Entering the second half, Golden Grove picked up another goal, this time through Emmanuel Lewis (60’).

With tension mounting on such a crucial game, North Ruimveldt’s Dornell Sealey picked up his second yellow card the very next minute, which caused an automatic ejection, further weakening his side’s chances of a successful reply.

After six rounds CWSS lead with 15 points, Golden Grove (14) are second, President’s College (11) – third, North Ruimveldt (10) – fourth, Cummings Lodge (9) – fifth, Dolphin (8) – sixth, West Ruimveldt (1) are in seventh and Friendship (0) occupy the eighth and final spot in the League.

Meanwhile, the tournament concludes this Sunday, October 30, at the same venue, with the finale scheduled to kick off at 18:00 hrs.

The spoils for the third edition of the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers sponsored tournament are in kind to the tune of $500,000 for the winner, $300,000 for the runner up, $200,000 for the third place finisher and $100,000 for fourth.

Individual prizes include Highest Goal Scorer, Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper and Most Disciplined Team.

Additionally, the champion of this tournament along with the runner up will automatically qualify for Petra’s KFC Goodwill Football Tournament, which will comprise of six teams. Those two top finishers will compete against a field of 2 Hinterland teams and 2 foreign teams.