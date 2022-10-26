Charrandas recorded on camera verbally abusing woman in India

Latest update October 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 26, 2022 News
…Govt. claims allegations of sexual abusive words cannot been substantiated
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s High Commissioner to India, Charrandas Persaud was last year August recorded on camera verbally abusing a woman in India. But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said that the matter is closed as the allegations have not been substantiated.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry said it is aware of material circulating on social media relating to allegations made against Persaud, regarding an incident which occurred on August 1, 2021 on the premises of the High Commissioner’s residence. “This matter, brought to the attention of the Ministry of External Affairs of India by High Commissioner Persaud, was fully investigated by the relevant authorities and a formal response to the High Commission dated September 3, 2022 indicates that “allegations of sexual abusive words to complainant has [sic] not been substantiated”. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation therefore considers this matter closed.”
However, in a video currently making the rounds on Social Media, the High Commissioner can be clearly heard speaking in very coarse language to a woman saying: “I don’t need a dog in my yard alright. You want the dog, take it and put it between your legs…you probably want the dog to F#@% you…that’s what you want. I don’t care… I don’t care who you are. F#@% you!”
