AAG to host IGG trials on Sunday at Leonora

Kaieteur News – With the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) set for November, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will be hosting trials for athletes on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre.

The trial, according to the AAG via release, is for U20 athletes, who, to be eligible for selection, must be enrolled in an institution of learning.

With all disciplines having male and female participation, athletes will compete for a chance to represent Guyana in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m and 5000m (track events).

In the field, spots on Long Jump, Triple Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, Discus and Javelin teams will be up for grabs.

Following the announcement by Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, that the IGG will return on November 25 – 27, the National Sports Commission (NSC) met with the presidents of the ten disciplines on show.

Those ten disciplines are Cycling, Athletics (Track and Field), Tennis, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Football, Swimming, Squash, Basketball and Badminton.

First held in 1967, the IGG is normally an annual affair between Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana, with the last recent edition being hosted in Suriname in 2017.

The Badminton discipline was the latest addition to the list of sporting events.

The Inter-Guiana platform is of cultural significance, which is rooted in sport, education, and technological exchanges to forge stronger ties, trust, and overall unity among the respective countries, formerly known as the Guianas (French, Dutch and British).