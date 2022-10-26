Herstelling B, Sandpipers and Peter’s Hall record victories

EBDCA S/D T20

Kaieteur News – Herstelling B, Sandpipers and Peter’s Hall recorded victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association S/D T20 tournament continued last weekend.

At Farm, Herstelling B Sports Club claimed victory over Uprising by 36 runs. Batting first, Herstelling B sports Club posted 216-8 in 20 overs. Pernell London made 41, Quazim Yusuf 36 and Clement Archer 27.

Uprising responded with 180-7. Shakiel Wong made 78 with five fours and five sixes while Bhoj Narine scored 38 and A. Narine 17. Jermaine Ramroop claimed 4-32.

Sandpipers beat North Soesdyke by 13 runs. Sandpipers CC managed 136 for 8, batting first. Abhliash Deokie struck six fours and three sixes in a top score of 54 not out while K. Khamraj made 24. Jermaine Griffith picked up 3-19. North Soesdyke replied with 124 all out in 20 overs. Chris Deonarine struck 57 with four fours and five sixes while

Ariel Tilku scored 18 as Riyad Sattaur captured 3-2 and Javid Rasheed 2-25.

Continental CC gained a walk over from Meadowbank.

At YMCA, Peter’s Hall beat Silverbullet by 13 runs. Peter’s Hall batted first and scored 165 all out in 19.2 overs. Alex Rodriques stroked 70, Narendra Persaud 41 and Robin Singh 27. V. Dhaniram grabbed 4-21, R. Roopnarine 3-36 and C. Ragnauth 2-37. Silverbullet were bowled out for 153 in 19.3 overs, in reply. R. Ramsundar and R. Rajaram made 34 each while C. Ragnauth scored 27. Shane Persaud took 2 -31, Asif Ishak 2-12 and Chabiraj Ramcharran had 2-13.