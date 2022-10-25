Team hammers 104-1 in 6 overs, another scores 249 in 20 overs as competition switches from 40over to T20 format

UCCA Vishnu Super store cricket Competition

Kaieteur News – Some swashbuckling batting and outstanding bowling performances were highlights as the Vishnu Super Store cricket competition organized by the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA)) resumed recently.

Results of some matches show – No68 Turn Team trashing Crabwood Creek All Family by 234 runs after hammering 249 in 20 overs. Anthony Dourjondan made 76 (9×6, 3×4), Turan Persaud 51, Karan Persaud 40 and D Ghani 32.

Bowling for CWC All Family L. Sukhwa took 3 wickets as they in reply were shot out for 15. Bowling for No68 Turn Team T. Persaud and J. Hoisie took 3 wickets each.

In their game, No64 Fighting Marine edged out No69 Turn Team by 2 runs in a close encounter. Fighting Marine scored 109-5 with Looknauth Durbhaji 48 wwith Steven Embrack 27. Bowling for Red Rose T. Chetram took 2 wickets as they replied with 107 with K. Chaitram 46.

Bowling for Fighting Marines A. Sukhan had 3 and Steven Embrack 2 wickets.

In another game, No71 Cricket Club whipped Dark Ends by 9 wickets. Dark Ends 103 –Deoram Persaud 30 and Ramdial 21.

Bowling for No71 R. Roopnaresh 4 and M. Ali took 2 wickets. They in reply galloped to 104-1 in 6.1 overs with Sudat Singh clubbing 75(8×6, 4×4).

In their game, No70 MYO whipped Line Path by 9 wickets after bowling them out for 35 with Arif Khan taking 5-6 and Mohamed 3-12.

In reply MYO strolled to 36-1.

In another game, No70 Young Blood were too hot for No52 Cricket Club, defeating them by 77 runs. Young Blood batted first and blasted 189-15 overs with Mohammed Azarudeen slamming 86(8×4, 5×6), Abass Khan 37, Fias Ally 29 and extras 29.

Bowling for No52 S. Narine took 2 wickets. They in reply were dismissed for 112-15 overs with M. Kendall 30, Daren 25 and D. Persaud23.

Bowling for Young Blood there were 3 wickets for Ally, while Khan picked up 2.

The competition is continuing with some 30 teams participating. (Samuel Whyte)