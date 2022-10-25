Slingerz FC topple Eagles 3-1 in NAMILCO/WDFA U17 League

– Belle West move up the ladder; Den Amstel, Uitvlugt play to draw

Kaieteur News – Wanting to emulate their senior team’s success, Slingerz Football Club U17 side, facing Eagles FC in the NAMCILCO National U17 League, West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) leg, earned a comfortable 3 – 1 win.

Playing at the National Track and Field Centre Sunday, Slingerz FC, backed by several players on the roster with experience at the international level with the country’s National team, made the game easy to chalk-up the first defeat for Eagles FC in the tournament.

National Youth player Matrim Martin had a double on the day, scoring in the 17th and 34th minute, while Dominic Frank hit home the other for Slingerz FC in the 55th minute.

Shaquille King (32’) scored the lone goal for the league’s points leaders, who will remain at the top of the table after five games and four consecutive wins.

The win against Eagles was Slingerz FC’s second in the tournament but will however see them remaining in fourth place on six points (two wins, one defeat) from three matches, taking into account the results from other the two games on the day.

Meanwhile, Belle West scored a comfortable 6-1 win over Pouderoyen FC and will move up the ladder though having seven points from five matches; same as the team they defeated.

Michael Singh (35’, 39’) and Ezra Clarke (49’, 55’) both rocked the net twice for Belle West. John Anthony (5’) and Christopher Singh (47’) were the team’s other scorers.

Kyle Giddings (8’) was the only player for Pouderoyen FC to make the scorers column on the match sheet.

Pouderoyen FC, registering two wins, a draw and two losses in their five matches, slipped to third place.

The other game on the day, Den Amstel versus Uitvlugt, ended in a goalless draw as the two sides grabbed a point each.