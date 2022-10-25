Since dat announcement of visa-free travel to UK

Latest update October 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Since de UK announce visa-free travel for Guyanese, many of dem overseas-based Guyanese who living in England start a disappearing act. Dem disappear off of Facebook, dem disappear off Instagram, dem sending less email to dem family and dem mekking less Whatsapp call and sending fewer emails.
Just after de visa-free announcement, nuff local Guyanese suddenly know dat dem gat family in de UK. Dem start fuh call dem up and reach out to them. Dem tell dem family how dem miss dem so much and how dem would like to reconnect. In fact, dem tell dem how dem planning fuh come to de United Kingdom and dem hoping to be accommodated.
Is den some of dem Guyanese-resident in London decide fuh play scarce. Dem nah answering dem phone. Some of dem decide fuh move out fuh change dem address because dem know dat nuff Guyanese when dem go overseas does go lang hand.
Some of dem wah invite themselves does even want you to pay dem ticket. Yuh does gat fuh feed, clothe, entertain dem plus give dem spending money and things fuh bring back fuh dem family. And if de weather cold, yuh gat to lend dem yuh winter jacket and scarf because dem does tell yuh plain and straight how dem type of clothes nah sell in Guyana.
And boy oh boy! De amount to things dem does want bring back to Guyana, it can’t hold in dem suitcase. De family does gat to tek dem to a shipping company fuh send de rest of things in barrels. And who yuh think paying for all of dat!
Talk half. Leff half !
Oct 25, 2022…Road to Recovery Volleyball tournament… By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a fitting return of Volleyball when the Eagles Volleyball Club hosted the Road to Recovery tournament on...
Oct 25, 2022
Oct 25, 2022
Oct 25, 2022
Oct 25, 2022
Oct 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have always argued on this page that when ignorant things, silly opinions, fictional derogations... more
Kaieteur News – The government has sprung a major surprise on the nation. However, it is better for it to be a surprise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: gl[email protected] / [email protected]