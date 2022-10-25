Latest update October 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Since dat announcement of visa-free travel to UK

Oct 25, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Since de UK announce visa-free travel for Guyanese, many of dem overseas-based Guyanese who living in England start a disappearing act. Dem disappear off of Facebook, dem disappear off Instagram, dem sending less email to dem family and dem mekking less Whatsapp call and sending fewer emails.

Just after de visa-free announcement, nuff local Guyanese suddenly know dat dem gat family in de UK. Dem start fuh call dem up and reach out to them. Dem tell dem family how dem miss dem so much and how dem would like to reconnect.  In fact, dem tell dem how dem planning fuh come to de United Kingdom and dem hoping to be accommodated.

Is den some of dem Guyanese-resident in London decide fuh play scarce. Dem nah answering dem phone. Some of dem decide fuh move out fuh change dem address because dem know dat nuff Guyanese when dem go overseas does go lang hand.

Some of dem wah invite themselves does even want you to pay dem ticket.  Yuh does gat fuh feed, clothe, entertain dem plus give dem spending money and things fuh bring back fuh dem family. And if de weather cold, yuh gat to lend dem yuh winter jacket and scarf because dem does tell yuh plain and straight how dem type of clothes nah sell in Guyana.

And boy oh boy! De amount to things dem does want bring back to Guyana, it can’t hold in dem suitcase. De family does gat to tek dem to a shipping company fuh send de rest of things in barrels. And who yuh think paying for all of dat!

Talk half. Leff half !

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Port Mourant Training Centre hammer Eagles to win title

Port Mourant Training Centre hammer Eagles to win title

Oct 25, 2022

…Road to Recovery Volleyball tournament… By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a fitting return of Volleyball when the Eagles Volleyball Club hosted the Road to Recovery tournament on...
Read More
Minister Ramson formally announces home for Table Tennis & Badminton at Woolford Ave

Minister Ramson formally announces home for Table...

Oct 25, 2022

EBFA updates on Garnett injury

EBFA updates on Garnett injury

Oct 25, 2022

Team hammers 104-1 in 6 overs, another scores 249 in 20 overs as competition switches from 40over to T20 format

Team hammers 104-1 in 6 overs, another scores 249...

Oct 25, 2022

Slingerz FC topple Eagles 3-1 in NAMILCO/WDFA U17 League

Slingerz FC topple Eagles 3-1 in NAMILCO/WDFA U17...

Oct 25, 2022

17-year-old Jadon Campbell benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

17-year-old Jadon Campbell benefits from Project...

Oct 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: gl[email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]