Since dat announcement of visa-free travel to UK

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Since de UK announce visa-free travel for Guyanese, many of dem overseas-based Guyanese who living in England start a disappearing act. Dem disappear off of Facebook, dem disappear off Instagram, dem sending less email to dem family and dem mekking less Whatsapp call and sending fewer emails.

Just after de visa-free announcement, nuff local Guyanese suddenly know dat dem gat family in de UK. Dem start fuh call dem up and reach out to them. Dem tell dem family how dem miss dem so much and how dem would like to reconnect. In fact, dem tell dem how dem planning fuh come to de United Kingdom and dem hoping to be accommodated.

Is den some of dem Guyanese-resident in London decide fuh play scarce. Dem nah answering dem phone. Some of dem decide fuh move out fuh change dem address because dem know dat nuff Guyanese when dem go overseas does go lang hand.

Some of dem wah invite themselves does even want you to pay dem ticket. Yuh does gat fuh feed, clothe, entertain dem plus give dem spending money and things fuh bring back fuh dem family. And if de weather cold, yuh gat to lend dem yuh winter jacket and scarf because dem does tell yuh plain and straight how dem type of clothes nah sell in Guyana.

And boy oh boy! De amount to things dem does want bring back to Guyana, it can’t hold in dem suitcase. De family does gat to tek dem to a shipping company fuh send de rest of things in barrels. And who yuh think paying for all of dat!

Talk half. Leff half !