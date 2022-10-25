Latest update October 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Port Mourant Training Centre hammer Eagles to win title

Oct 25, 2022 Sports

…Road to Recovery Volleyball tournament…

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – It was a fitting return of Volleyball when the Eagles Volleyball Club hosted the Road to Recovery tournament on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium.

Port Mourant Training Centre players are all smiles after receiving their prizes for winning the Road to Recovery Volleyball tournament at the National Gymnasium.

Buoyed by the good crowd support at the one-day tournament, Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC) were in an open-throttle mode in the final, where they dominated the host, Eagles 3 – 0 to take the bulk of the total $400,000 cash prizes up for grabs.

In the opening game, Port Mourant Training Centre won 25-17, while Eagles made the second match close and still went down 25-23.

The final game was setting up to be in favour of Eagles, but the Corentyne-based Port Mourant Training Centre stormed back to win 25-20.

In the Dream Team named following the finals, Ian Bagot and Stephon Norah were named the Best Outsides, while Best Opposite Hitter went to Adriel Moore.

The best Middle Hitters were Trevon McRae and Ronaldo Bobb and the Best Setter was Levi Nedd Jr; Akeem Bowlin was the Best Libero.

Port Mourant Training Centre’s Devendra Latchman was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Tournament organiser and Eagles player, Kristoff Shepperd, described the tournament as “well executed,” adding, “I am grateful for the support we got from the crowd. Port Mourant Training Centre brought their A game and they reaped the first of victory.”

Action between eventual winners, Port Mourant Training Centre and Eagles Volleyball Club in the finals of the Road to Recovery Volleyball tournament at the National Gymnasium. (Rawle Toney photo)

Up next Shepperd said, ‘Spikedown 2022’ which will be organized along with Andre Jagnandan, and will see participation from Livo and Yelico Volleyball Clubs of Suriname, facing Port Mourant Training Centre and Eagles Volleyball Club.

“Sunday was a great day for volleyball as it saw the game being played at the highest level in this country and we hope that the general public can come out and support Spikedown 2022 as our local teams go up against these Surinamese giants,” Shepperd said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Port Mourant Training Centre hammer Eagles to win title

Port Mourant Training Centre hammer Eagles to win title

Oct 25, 2022

…Road to Recovery Volleyball tournament… By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a fitting return of Volleyball when the Eagles Volleyball Club hosted the Road to Recovery tournament on...
Read More
Minister Ramson formally announces home for Table Tennis & Badminton at Woolford Ave

Minister Ramson formally announces home for Table...

Oct 25, 2022

EBFA updates on Garnett injury

EBFA updates on Garnett injury

Oct 25, 2022

Team hammers 104-1 in 6 overs, another scores 249 in 20 overs as competition switches from 40over to T20 format

Team hammers 104-1 in 6 overs, another scores 249...

Oct 25, 2022

Slingerz FC topple Eagles 3-1 in NAMILCO/WDFA U17 League

Slingerz FC topple Eagles 3-1 in NAMILCO/WDFA U17...

Oct 25, 2022

17-year-old Jadon Campbell benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

17-year-old Jadon Campbell benefits from Project...

Oct 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]