Port Mourant Training Centre hammer Eagles to win title

…Road to Recovery Volleyball tournament…

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – It was a fitting return of Volleyball when the Eagles Volleyball Club hosted the Road to Recovery tournament on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium.

Buoyed by the good crowd support at the one-day tournament, Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC) were in an open-throttle mode in the final, where they dominated the host, Eagles 3 – 0 to take the bulk of the total $400,000 cash prizes up for grabs.

In the opening game, Port Mourant Training Centre won 25-17, while Eagles made the second match close and still went down 25-23.

The final game was setting up to be in favour of Eagles, but the Corentyne-based Port Mourant Training Centre stormed back to win 25-20.

In the Dream Team named following the finals, Ian Bagot and Stephon Norah were named the Best Outsides, while Best Opposite Hitter went to Adriel Moore.

The best Middle Hitters were Trevon McRae and Ronaldo Bobb and the Best Setter was Levi Nedd Jr; Akeem Bowlin was the Best Libero.

Port Mourant Training Centre’s Devendra Latchman was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Tournament organiser and Eagles player, Kristoff Shepperd, described the tournament as “well executed,” adding, “I am grateful for the support we got from the crowd. Port Mourant Training Centre brought their A game and they reaped the first of victory.”

Up next Shepperd said, ‘Spikedown 2022’ which will be organized along with Andre Jagnandan, and will see participation from Livo and Yelico Volleyball Clubs of Suriname, facing Port Mourant Training Centre and Eagles Volleyball Club.

“Sunday was a great day for volleyball as it saw the game being played at the highest level in this country and we hope that the general public can come out and support Spikedown 2022 as our local teams go up against these Surinamese giants,” Shepperd said.